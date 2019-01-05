Bakersfield High junior Jarad Priest lost an 8-7 decision to Trey Munoz in the 170-pound division semifinals at the Doc Buchanan Wrestling Tournament at Clovis High on Saturday.
Munoz is the top-ranked 170-pound wrestler in California and was seeded No. 1 in the tournament bracket. Munoz, ranked No. 11 nationally in his weight class, eventually went on to take home the tournament championship with a 7-3 decision over No. 2 Drake Engelking in the title match.
Priest held a No. 5 state and tournament ranking. He beat No. 4 Mark Cardwell in Friday’s quarterfinals, 8-6. He finished sixth overall in the 170-pound weight class.
At 160 pounds, Frontier’s Max Aguirre finished fourth overall after advancing to the third-place match of the consolation bracket. He ripped off three straight wins before losing to Kai Bele of Lake Highland Prep (Florida) 3-1.
Other local placers at this weekend’s tournament were Frontier’s Cole Reyes (eighth place, 126 pounds); Bakersfield High’s Andrew Bloemhof (eighth place, 138 pounds); Bakersfield High’s Justin Darter (seventh place, 220 pounds); and Bakersfield High’s Josiah Hill (seventh place, heavyweight).
