The opening weekend of league football play around Kern County reaffirmed what many believed might be the case this season — the title races for the three Yosemite leagues are already down to two or three teams. Bakersfield and Liberty showed why those two are the favorites in the Southwest Yosemite League; Ridgeview, Bakersfield Christian and Independence all came away with big wins in the South Yosemite League; and while North and South were victorious, Highland remains in the mix in the Southeast Yosemite.
It also showed why in the box scores because many games fell flat in terms of competitiveness with so many blowouts last week.
It’s also evident in the win percentage Josh Bennett and myself had in picking games last week. Josh was 13-4 while I only missed a perfect week by East beating Mira Monte and Boron beating Rosamond in the High Desert League opener.
Here’s to a more competitive Friday night this week.
No. 3 Liberty (4-2, 1-0 SWYL) at Frontier (2-4, 0-1 SWYL)
If last week’s performance for Liberty is any indication of what is to come for the Patriots, then there might be some sleepless nights for coaches in the SWYL. As Liberty has done all season, the run game was solid. Led by a 137-yard, two-touchdown performance by Sam Stewart Jr., the Patriots ran the ball for 291 yards and five scores against Centennial in a 55-0 rout that was over before halftime. The biggest worry for opposing coaches might just be the maturation of senior quarterback Hector Gonzalez, who threw for a season-best 228 yards on 9 of 12 passing and three touchdowns. Gonzalez has utilized Winston Jountti in the short pass game while Ramon Henderson, a speedster who clocked a 10.70 100 meters in the spring, has been a viable option with the deep ball. Add to the fact that the Liberty defense held Centennial to just 100 total offensive yards on 38 plays indicates that the Patriots might be rounding into form at the perfect time. On the other hand, Frontier was held to just seven points as the offense turned the ball over four times in a 14-7 loss at Garces last week. Dustin Montanio can sling the ball, but the four turnovers against the Rams stalled far too many drives. If that doesn’t get rectified in practice this week, it could be a long night for Frontier against one of the top front-seven defenses in the section.
Trevor’s pick: Liberty 42, Frontier 7
Josh’s pick: Liberty 42, Frontier 20
No. 25 Garces (2-4, 1-0 SWYL) at No. 4 Bakersfield (4-2, 1-0 SWYL)
Garces got a boost last week with the return of standout receiver/defensive back Isaiah Bell and lineman Jonpaul Lefever. Both were key before injuries sidelined them this season, and both played big roles as the Rams beat Frontier 14-7 last week. Bell returned an interception 74 yards for the first score of the game in the third quarter. But for the Rams to beat BHS for a second consecutive season, Garces will have to force turnovers again like they did with four interceptions over the Titans last week. BHS didn’t turn the ball over in the first half last week in a 40-7 win over Stockdale in which the Drillers scored on six of seven first half possessions and went into halftime with a 40-0 lead. The Drillers defense has been lights out most of the season and another defensive shutout for BHS indicated that if the offense can continue to not turn the ball over — which was a problem in the first five games — then the Drillers might be really hard to stop. Garces has playmakers and will be competitive in league, but this test might be too mighty.
Trevor’s pick: Bakersfield 35, Garces 14
Josh’s pick: Bakersfield 31, Garces 14
Stockdale (3-3, 0-1 SWYL) at Centennial (4-2, 0-1 SWYL)
It was not a good opening week for either program in league openers. Centennial was blanked by Liberty in a 55-0 loss and Stockdale’s offense was held without a score in a 40-7 loss to Bakersfield in which the Drillers led 40-0 at the half. Both of these teams are talented and have shown flashes of success. Centennial began the season 4-0 before losses to top 10-ranked Santa Maria-St. Joseph and Liberty. Stockdale started the season 0-2 against Ridgeview and Clovis before turning to Evan Burkhart as the Mustangs won in three consecutive blowouts over Atascadero, Independence and Fresno-Sunnyside before losing to BHS at home last week. Stockdale’s offense is geared more toward the run, while Centennial is an up-tempo style that can air it out with Kyle Connelly or keep it on the ground with sophomore Ty Glass. If Stockdale can control the clock and score early, the Mustangs should be able to take this one on the road.
Trevor’s pick: Stockdale 28, Centennial 21
Josh’s pick: Stockdale 38, Centennial 31
Bakersfield Christian (3-3, 1-0 SYL) at Tehachapi (1-5, 0-1 SYL)
We quickly realized how the Eagles would respond after getting pummeled on national television. Bakersfield Christian waited until the second half against West last week to blow out the Vikings, 49-16, after West had a 10-6 halftime lead. Jacob Maran came in and threw three second half touchdowns and Alex Wallace intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown for the Eagles. It was the first South Yosemite League win for BCHS after moving over from the South Sequoia League this season. The 2018 campaign hasn’t been as kind to Tehachapi. The Warriors lost 27-6 at home against Independence and only have a win over 2-5 Taft on their resume this season.
Trevor’s pick: Bakersfield Christian 35, Tehachapi 21
Josh’s pick: Bakersfield Christian 41, Tehachapi 13
Golden Valley (0-6, 0-1 SYL) at Independence (4-2, 1-0 SYL)
Independence set a school record with seven wins last season, and by the looks of it, the Falcons could inch closer to that this week at home against winless Golden Valley. Under first-year head coach Tyler Schilhabel, the Falcons have quickly put themselves right back in the category as a league title contender. Sergio Borelli has been a very efficient passer and the young offensive line has given him time to throw and made holes for running back Armani Denweed to run wild. What will be key is how the Falcons defense can use these first two weeks of league play to help bolster confidence knowing West, BCHS and Ridgeview will be tough games in the final three games of the regular season. It’s been a rough season for Golden Valley. The Bulldogs have been suiting up less than 20 players for games and got blown out 70-0 to Ridgeview last week. This one might not be much easier on first-year head coach Josh Bocker.
Trevor’s pick: Independence 42, Golden Valley 7
Josh’s pick: Independence 55, Golden Valley 6
West (3-3, 0-1 SYL) at Ridgeview (4-2, 1-0 SYL)
The Vikings looked poised to open up league play last week on the road at BCHS. West led 10-6 at the half before the Eagles went on a 43-6 run in the second half. West managed just 3.4 rushing yards against BCHS and had just 203 total offensive yards, a far cry from the 200-plus rushing yard average the Vikings had coming in. Ridgeview brings in the same type of athletic explosiveness that West saw last week. In the Wolf Pack’s 70-0 win over Golden Valley, sophomore Shawn Allen had 149 rushing yards on six carries as the Wolf Pack had 421 total yards of offense on just 31 plays. This will not be as easy of a test, but with the emergence of Allen in the run game along with Alijah Alexander-Williams and standout receiver Daelin Degraffenreid, Ridgeview should be able to pull away.
Trevor’s pick: Ridgeview 35, West 21
Josh’s pick: Ridgeview 45, West 21
East (2-4, 1-0 SWYL) at South (4-2, 1-0 SEYL)
After scoring at will in the first four weeks of the season, South’s offense has been halted a bit over the last two games. After averaging 47 points per game in the first month, South lost to West 27-26 two weeks ago and beat winless Foothill 28-14 last week. That margin of victory is puzzling because of how explosive South had been and the fact that Foothill had scored just 21 points in the first five games. East comes in after beating Mira Monte 41-14 as Richard Lara threw for three touchdowns. The offensive output for East last week makes this game quite intriguing, but something tells me that South coach Cary Mills will draw up a plan to get the Rebels back on track offensively.
Trevor’s pick: South 35, East 14
Josh’s pick: South 30, East 14
Foothill (0-6, 0-1 SEYL) at North (3-3, 1-0 SEYL)
After an 0-3 start to the season, North once again has turned the corner. As South faltered in a 28-14 win over Foothill last week, North secured a big win in the SEYL opener in a 35-16 victory on the road at Highland. Chris Romero rushed for a season-best 147 yards and James Johnson imposed his will with 14 tackles and four sacks over the Scots. If the defense — also led by Cameron Gray, Damian Mireles and company — can continue to be that big of a factor, North might be rounding into form at just the right time to battle for the league title after sharing it last season with South and Highland. Foothill, on the other hand, has had a rough go, but was competitive last week against South. North seems to be on the right path here.
Trevor’s pick: North 42, Foothill 7
Josh’s pick: North 49, Foothill 6
Highland (3-3, 0-1 SEYL) at Mira Monte (2-4, 0-1 SEYL)
Mira Monte’s win streak was halted at two games after losing 41-14 to East in the SEYL opener last week. The win streak may have been more about the opponents (beating Kern Valley and Rosamond) as it was about a Lions' resurgence. Not to say that Mira Monte isn’t improved — the program is better — but those are games Mira Monte should win, and should have the previous two seasons. With that said, this might be another tough night for Mira Monte. Highland took it on the chin last week in a 35-16 loss to North, but the Scots are a highly efficient offense and are solid defensively. The more well-round football team will come away with the win.
Trevor’s pick: Highland 41, Mira Monte 13
Josh’s pick: Highland 38, Mira Monte 13
McFarland (4-3, 0-3 SSL) at Taft (2-4, 0-2 SSL)
The last two winless teams in the South Sequoia League meet up this week in Taft. The Wildcats went 2-0 to start the season but have lost four consecutive games. McFarland began the season 4-0 against some really, really bad football teams before opening league play with three consecutive losses. This might be one of the more competitive games in the county this week, but it could also be an ugly affair. If Taft can get the run game back on track and slow down the Cougars offense, the four-game skid should end here.
Trevor’s pick: Taft 21, McFarland 14
Josh’s pick: McFarland 21, Taft 20
No. 24 Shafter (7-0, 3-0 SSL) at Arvin (4-2, 1-1 SSL)
Another game, another blowout win for Shafter last week in a 49-0 romp over McFarland. Shafter has outscored opponents 370-48. While Alex Aguilar is putting up numbers at a record-breaking pace, it’s been more than just the senior standout. Pedro Avila has kept defenses honest as a viable run option. Jackson Sanchez, Marco Rodriguez and Issac Enriquez have combined for 203 receiving yards per game and 18 total touchdowns. All five, including Aguilar, have been standouts on defense. All of that adds up to Shafter being a favorite in D-V and gives Jerald Pierucci a shot at a second state title game appearance in six years after leading BCHS to the CIF State D-IV title game in 2013. Don’t expect this game to be as easy as the last four for Shafter. Arvin beat Chavez 45-0 last week as Arnie Pantoja rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and the Bears defense was lights out. But Shafter is playing on another level and should win in convincing fashion.
Trevor’s pick: Shafter 42, Arvin 13
Josh’s pick: Shafter 56, Arvin 38
Wasco (4-2, 1-1 SSL) at Chavez (2-5, 1-1 SSL)
Wasco proved last week that it belongs in the conversation as one of the top team in D-IV. The Tigers gave undefeated Kennedy its toughest game of the season in a 19-14 loss. In his first full season as the Tigers head coach, Chad Martinez has done wonders with his roster. Wasco held Kennedy to just 193 rushing yards after the Thunderbirds were averaging nearly 400 a game on the ground over the first six weeks. Sophomore Christian Alvarez led the way for Wasco with 112 rushing yards and a touchdown and Alejandro Prieto led the way defensively with 14 tackles for the Tigers. Wasco, on paper, seems like a better team offensively than Arvin and the Bears beat Chavez last week 45-0. If that is any indication, Wasco will win this one.
Trevor’s pick: Wasco 35, Chavez 6
Josh’s pick: Wasco 48, Chavez 13
No. 5 Tulare Union (6-0, 1-0 EYL) at Delano (3-3, 0-1 EYL)
Delano isn’t getting much breathing room here in the first two weeks of East Yosemite League play, as the Tigers will once again play an undefeated team that is a defending section champion. After a 56-0 loss to No. 6 Tulare Western (the 2017 D-III champs), the Tigers host No. 5 Tulare Union (defending D-II champs) this week. While The Tribe looks different on offense with record-breaking running back Kazmier Allen now playing as a true freshman at UCLA, Nathan Lamb has been the man on offense. The senior signal caller is averaging 332 passing yards per game and has 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions. This will be a rough night for the Tigers.
Trevor’s pick: Tulare Union 49, Delano 7
Josh’s pick: Tulare Union 63, Delano 6
Bishop (4-2, 0-0 HDL) at Kern Valley (1-6, 0-1 HDL)
In a matchup of the Broncos verus the Broncs, the Bishop Broncos get the first crack at a High Desert League opponent. Bishop ended its non-league slate with a 61-0 win over Tollhouse-Sierra and has won three consecutive games. Kern Valley has lost five straight, but was competitive in the HDL opener against California City last week in a 33-22 defeat. The season has been tough on Kern Valley and might not get easier this week.
Trevor’s pick: Bishop 28, Kern Valley 12
Josh’s pick: Bishop 42, Kern Valley 14
California City (3-3, 1-0 HDL) at Boron (2-5, 1-0 HDL)
Cal City was able to start HDL play with a 33-22 win over Kern Valley last week. Lucian Rodarte and Kwamain Roos both recorded double-digit tackle performances. Boron’s 2-5 record might be deceiving. The Bobcats have played the second-toughest schedule for D-VI programs in the section this season. Given the fact that Boron has played tougher games might lend itself to the Bobcats moving to 2-0 in league play this week.
Trevor’s pick: Boron 21, California City 14
Josh’s pick: California City 34, Boron 27
Burroughs (0-7, 0-1 MRL) at Hesperia-Oak Hills (4-2, 1-0 MRL)
The season just keeps going in the wrong direction for Burroughs. The Burros have lost all seven games, including a 61-7 loss to Apple Valley last week. While Oak Hills isn’t as tough as the Sun Devils, the Bulldogs have some bite.
Trevor’s pick: Oak Hills 35, Burrough 7
Josh’s pick: Oak Hills 49, Burroughs 6
8-man
Frazier Mountain (1-5, 0-3 CSL) at Fresno Christian (4-1, 2-1 CSL)
Trevor’s pick: Fresno Christian 52, Frazier Mountain 20
Josh’s pick: Fresno Christian 56, Frazier Mountain 12
Maricopa (0-4, 0-0 CVL) at Cambria-Coast Union (0-5, 0-0 CVL)
Trevor’s pick: Coast Union 27, Maricopa 19
Josh’s pick: Coast Union 34, Maricopa 31
____________________________________________________________________________
Trevor last week: 15-2 (.882)
Josh last week: 13-4 (.764)
Trevor this season: 94-43 (.686)
Josh this season: 95-42 (.693)
Trevor all-time: 953-352 (.730)
Josh all-time: 180-84 (.676)
