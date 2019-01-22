It was a solid showing for Kern County boys basketball programs on Monday at the MLK Showcase at El Diamante High School in Visalia.
The three city schools in the one-day tournament all came away victorious.
North beat Fresno 64-63 in overtime. The Stars were led by another big performance by senior Shannon Ferguson, who scored 34 points in the win.
North (11-12, 4-1) also has a big week ahead in Southeast Yosemite League play. The Stars host Highland (4-13, 1-4) on Wednesday, then have another pivotal game — this one on the road — against Foothill on Friday.
North, Foothill and Mira Monte are all tied atop the SEYL standings midway through league play at 4-1.
Liberty also came away victorious on Monday with a 52-42 win over Fresno-Roosevelt. Isaiah Hill led the Patriots (13-10) with 22 points and Tyler Smith added 10.
The final game for locals on Monday came in a 81-59 win for Bakersfield Christian over Reedley-Immanuel.
Noah Taylor hit eight 3-pointers and had a team-high 24 points while Kadar Waller added 17 points and eight assists for the Eagles (16-4). Seth Marantos (12 points) and Levi Latu (11) also scored in double figures.
BHS, Frontier set for big wrestling dual meet
Bakersfield High will host Frontier at 7 p.m. in a Southwest Yosemite League dual meet between two of the top-10 programs in California.
Frontier is ranked No. 7 in the state by The California Wrestler and the Drillers are the 10th-ranked team.
BHS has seven wrestlers ranked in the state's top-12 in the their weight classes, while four Titans wrestlers are ranked.
Leading the way is Frontier senior, Trent Tracy the top-ranked wrestler in California at 182. BHS’ Jordan Annis is ranked No. 12 in the weight class.
There are also two top-12 wrestlers at 138 with Andrew Bloemhof (BHS, 5th) and Frontier’s Ryan Morphis (10th).
BHS’ other ranked wrestlers are Cade Lucio (132, 10th), Jarad Priest (170, 5th), Justin Darter (220, 7th) and Josiah Hill (heavyweight, 7th).
The two other ranked wrestlers for Frontier are Cole Reyes (126, 6th) and Max Aguirre (160, 3rd).
