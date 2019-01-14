Bakersfield Christian boys basketball coach Kyle Shiloh scheduled the season perfectly in terms of attempting to solidify the No. 1 seed in the Central Section Division IV playoffs.
Sure, it’s fun to speculate before the season begins on big-time games doting the schedule. But it’s another thing when the Eagles come away successful.
No. 9 BCHS (13-4, 3-0) beat Visalia-Central Valley Christian 60-47 on Saturday. Those two, along with Foothill, are considered the top candidates for the top slot in that division next month. BCHS also beat Foothill 59-51 in the Lloyd Williams/KSFCU championship game, giving the Eagles two big wins already against the other top competition in the division.
Noah Taylor scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while hitting four 3-pointers in the win over CVC.
BCHS plays at Independence on Wednesday. Both teams are undefeated in South Yosemite League play at 3-0 and the Eagles will have a non-league game on Feb. 4 at Foothill.
Ferguson breaks school record
North senior guard Shannon Ferguson made 11 3-pointers in a 72-51 win at East on Friday, a school-record according to section historian Bob Barnett. Ferguson scored a career-high 47 points in the win. That performance came a week after Ferguson scored 40 in a 70-59 win over Garces.
According to North coach A.J Shearon, Ferguson is averaging 34.3 points while shooting 33 of 48 from long range over the past five games.
North hosts Mira Monte (16-2, 3-0) on Wednesday.
Centennial wins KC Invite title
Host Centennial won the team title and had three individual champions at the Kern County Invite boys wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Centennial scored 192 team points, beating Valencia by 44.5 points as the Golden Hawks had six wrestlers in the finals.
Anthony Magana (138 pounds), Lucas Olejnik (160) and Anthony Ortega (182) won individual titles for Centennial.
Shane Corona of Foothill was named the lower weights most valuable wrestler while Ben Gould was named the most valuable upper weights wrestler. Corona won the 113 title.
Garces senior Emmanuel Castro came away with an upset in the 285 finals with a third-round pin over Jacob Lightner of Kern Valley, who is ranked No. 9 in the state by The California Wrestler. Castro is unranked in the state.
Two Drillers win titles in Temecula
Two Bakersfield High wrestlers came away with individual titles and the Drillers finished second overall behind Clovis-Buchanan at the 11th annual Battle for the Belt in Temecula on Saturday.
Sophomore Justin Darter won the 220 title and junior Josiah Hill won the heavyweight championship where 13 wrestlers from BHS and Frontier earned a medal at the tournament.
Frontier finished fourth overall in team scoring and was led by senior Cole Reyes, who finished second at 126.
Cade Lucio (BHS, third) and Garrett Fletcher (Frontier, fourth) medaled at 132 pounds while Andrew Bloemhof of BHS finished fourth and Ryan Morphis from Frontier finished fifth at 138.
Frontier’s Jose Landin finished fourth at 145 and Frontier senior Max Aguirre finished fourth at 160 and Jarad Priest (BHS, third) and Frontier’s Christian Landin (fourth) medaled at 170.
At 182, BHS’ Jordan Annis finished fifth and Frontier’s Ty Sheperd finished fourth at 195.
Golden Valley to host Ridgeview
As girls wrestling continues to grow in Kern County, dual meets will become more common.
Last week, Golden Valley defeated Selma, the 2018 CIF State champions, 42-40 in a dual. The Bulldogs will host Ridgeview Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a SYL dual meet that will feature two top-ranked wrestlers in the section.
Ridgeview's Beatriz Zubrian is ranked No. 1 at 150 and will likely match up against Golden Valley senior Assata Lewis, ranked No. 3.
The other No. 1 ranked wrestler in the section in action is Golden Valley senior Kayvette Osorio. The three-time state placer is the top-ranked 189-pounder in the section.
In total, six wrestlers ranked in the top-three in the section will be in action on Tuesday.
Green, Ekpemogu hit milestones at Garces
Garces senior Lexus Green was presented with a commemorative basketball before the Rams girls basketball game against Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial game on Saturday for scoring her 1,000 career point.
On the soccer field on Saturday, Garces junior Ebu Ekpemogu set the school record for goals scored with his 25th in a 3-0 win over Memorial. The Rams are 16-0-3 and 3-0 in Southwest Yosemite League and play at Liberty on Tuesday.
BVarsity Central Section Boys Basketball Top 10
1. Clovis West (19-2, 2-0 TRAC, Division I, previous rank, 1)
2. Fresno-Bullard (16-3, 3-0 CMAC, D-I, 3)
3. Clovis East (16-3, 2-0 TRAC, D-I, 4)
4. Clovis North (12-7, 1-1 TRAC, D-I, 5)
5. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (11-0, 2-1 CMAC, D-II, 7)
6. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (17-3, 3-0 Mountain, D-I, not ranked)
7. Arroyo Grande (15-4, 3-1 Mountain, D-I, 2)
8. Visalia-Mt. Whitney (18-2, 3-0 WYL, D-III, NR)
9. Bakersfield Christian (13-4, 3-0 SYL, D-IV, 6)
10. Bakersfield (11-6, 3-0 SWYL, D-I, 8)
Divisional rankings
D-I: Clovis West, Bullard, Clovis East, Clovis North
D-II: San Joaquin Memorial, Independence, Porterville, Lemoore
D-III: Mt. Whitney, Sanger, Reedley-Immanuel, Dinuba
D-IV: BCHS, Foothill, Visalia-Central Valley Christian, Mira Monte
D-V: Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Porterville-Granite Hills, Firebaugh, California City
BVarsity Central Section Girls Basketball Top 10
1. Clovis West (18-2, 2-0 TRAC, Division I, previous rank, 1)
2. Clovis North (15-3, 2-0 TRAC, D-I, 2)
3. Clovis (18-2, 2-0 TRAC, D-I, 6)
4. Clovis-Buchanan (15-5, 0-2 TRAC, D-I, 3)
5. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (15-3, 3-0 CMAC, D-IV, 4)
6. Bakersfield (15-2, 3-0 SWYL, D-II, 9)
7. Fresno-Central (12-4, 0-2 TRAC, D-I, 8)
8. San Luis Obispo (19-2, 2-1 Mountain, D-I, 5)
9. McFarland (18-2, 6-0 SSL, D-IV, not ranked)
10. Oakhurst-Yosemite (18-4, 3-0 NSL, D-II, NR)
Divisional rankings
D-I: Clovis West, Clovis North, Clovis, Buchanan
D-II: Bakersfield, Yosemite, Garces, Tehachapi
D-III: Selma, Fresno-Roosevelt, Fresno, Tulare Union
D-IV: San Joaquin Memorial, McFarland, Bakersfield Christian, Porterville
D-V: Caruthers, Coalinga, Chowchilla, East
