Former Liberty football teammates Alex Galland and Anthony Mariscal both signed with college programs on the same day in 2015, with Galland heading to Yale as a punter and Mariscal with high hopes of becoming a Pac-12 running back at Arizona.
A year later, another former Liberty player Kurtis Brown inked his National Letter of Intent with the Wildcats.
All three are on the move now.
Galland, who graduated from Yale in less than four years with a degree in mechanical engineering, will punt next fall at San Jose State as a graduate transfer working on his master’s degree, according to his father Joseph.
Mariscal, also moving on as a graduate transfer, announced his decision on Monday via his Twitter account. He told The Californian that he was uncertain where he will transfer, but hopes to find a program where he can play as much as possible.
Brown also announced his decision to transfer from Arizona. Unlike Galland and Mariscal, if Brown does decide to transfer to another FBS program he will likely have to burn his redshirt year during a mandatory one-year sit-out period. He still has two years of playing eligibility at his disposal.
Mariscal was the 2014 BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year during his senior at Liberty, while Brown was the 2015 BVarsity Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. Galland was a second-team All-Area selection in 2014.
Wires steps down at BHS
After two seasons as the head coach of the volleyball team at Bakersfield High, Ashley Wires has stepped down to take more time for family and obtain her teaching credentials. Wires' departure was confirmed by BHS athletics director Jeff Scott.
The Drillers went 23-7 overall this season and are tied for second with Garces in the Southwest Yosemite League.
BHS is set to return first-team All-Area selection Ava Palm next season along with two other starters.
Locals gaining ground in women’s basketball
C.J. West, a three-time BVarsity All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year at Garces, started her first game of the 2018-19 season for Cal.
West, who started two games last season as a sophomore for the Golden Bears, played 11 minutes in a 62-61 loss at No. 19 Arizona State on Sunday. She's averaging 4.9 points per game this season.
BHS graduate Taylor Caldwell has started five games this year as a freshman at Grand Canyon. The 2017-18 first-team All-Area selection is averaging 8 points per game for the Lopes.
And Kahlaijah Dean, the 2017-18 BVarsity Player of the Year, is second on the team in scoring at 9.3 points per game for Oakland as a true freshman. She has started 14 of 15 games for the Bears this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.