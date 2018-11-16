Tyreak Walker ran for five touchdowns on Friday as Kennedy rolled over previously unbeaten and second-seeded Caruthers 73-19 in a CIF Central Section Div.-V semifinal game in Delano.
The victory sets up a rematch between third-seeded Kennedy (12-1) and the No. 1 seeded Shafter Generals (13-0). Shafter beat Kennedy 47-14 on Oct. 19 in Shafter.
“We started off well last time but then they took it to us pretty good last time," Kennedy coach Mario Millan said of the Generals. “They’re good.”
Walker scored his third TD on a 80-yard run late in the first half to put Kennedy up 45-7. He finished the scoring with a 73-yard run.
Yoncanni Sandoval started the scoring with a 71-yard TD run, the first of three for him. He added a 60-yard TD run in the second half.
“We showed a formation we hadn't used before and that left big gaping holes in their defense,” Milan said of his team’s offensive explosion. “I bet both Tyreak and Yoncanni ran for more than 200 yards.”
Joe Cota and Anthony Ontiveros also had rushing touchdowns and Jesse Fiero added a pair of field goals.
Stockdale falls to Santa Maria-Righetti
The Stockdale Mustangs had their season end in a 21-0 Div.-II semifinal loss to Santa Maria Righetti in Santa Maria.
Righetti racked up 257 yards on the ground and limited the Mustangs to just 71. Stockdale quarterback Evan Burkhart carried the ball 17 times for 69 yards and was 13-31 through the air for 196 yards.
The Warriors threw for just 96 yards but had two touchdowns through the air — a 30-yard reception by Chase Reynolds and 39-yard catch by Elijah Shuffield. Adan Solis had the other TD on a 2-yard run.
Wasco’s Cinderella run ends in D-IV semis
Wasco’s ground and pound offense met its match during the semifinals of the Central Section Division IV playoffs.
The eighth-seeded Tigers, who entered averaging 381 yards rushing a game, got out produced by fourth-seeded and defending champion Visalia-Golden West during a 26-7 loss at Visalia Community Stadium.
Wasco (9-4) was aiming for its first section finals berth since its magical 12-0 season in 2012.
“I’m extremely proud of the boys,” Tigers coach Chad Martinez said. “We didn’t get the job done tonight, but it was not for lack of effort.”
The game got off to a promising start for Wasco.
Rudolfo Valenzuela came up with a fumble recovery on Golden West’s first possession of the game, and that led to an 11-play, 61-yard scoring march, capped by Christian Alvarez’s 2-yard run with 3:44 left in the first quarter.
But it was all Golden West after that.
The Trailblazers (7-5) scored on four straight possessions, the last coming with 7.6 seconds left in the first half, to take control of the game.
The backbreaker came when Golden West got the ball back at its 34 with 31 seconds remaining.
A 19-yard Michael Wessel run got the Trailblazers near midfield, then a behind-the-back handoff from quarterback Tyson Sandri to Christian Ortiz caught the Tigers off-guard and led to a 52-yard scoring run for Ortiz to put Golden West up three scores going into halftime.
Wessel also scored on runs of 1 and 23 yards. Golden West also added a 32-yard TD pass from Sandri to Jose Ramos.
The Trailblazers controlled the ball for 16 of the 24 minutes in the second half and held the Tigers out of the end zone.
Wasco got into Golden West territory three times in the second half, the first ended when a fourth down run by Alvarez was stuffed, the second ended on an interception by Ramos and the third was stopped by a Ramos pass breakup near the goal-line.
The Tigers will return leading rushers Alvarez (who entered with 1,666 yards on the season) and Elias Salinas (who entered with 813 yards rushing) next year. Both will be juniors.
“We’ll be back next year, I promise,” Martinez said. “We’ll get in the weight room and get bigger, stronger and faster.”
— NICK GIANNANDREA
