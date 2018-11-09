Eighth-seeded Wasco never trailed in upending No. 1 Porterville 20-7 in a CIF Central section Div.-IV quarterfinal matchup on Friday night in Porterville.
Christian Alvarez had touchdown runs of 1 and 3 yards. Elias Salinas had a 17-yard TD run and a pair of interceptions.
The Tigers travel to No. 4 Visalia-Golden West next Friday.
Generals continue their playoff march
With each win for Shafter in the Central Section Division V playoffs, the Generals continue the longest winning streak in school history.
No. 1 Shafter (11-0) beat No. 5 Woodlake 50-22 in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division V playoffs.
Alex Aguilar was 14 of 30 for 230 yards and six touchdowns and ran for another 60 yards and one score.
Aguilar is now at 57 total touchdowns this season. The Central Section is 62, last set by Brandon Jones from Bakersfield Christian in 2013.
Pedro Avila had 13 carries for 114 yards, Jackson Sanchez tallied six for 86 yards and a touchdown and Marco Rodriguez caught three touchdown passes. Felix Chacon and Isaac Enriquez both had receiving touchdowns.
Shafter's defense forced five Dos Palos turnovers.
Frontier falls to Santa Maria-Righetti
Kidasi Napa scored three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Santa Maria-Righetti to a 33-16 win over No. 11 Frontier in a CIF Central Section Div.-II quarterfinal game Friday in Santa Maria.
The Titans never led, but tied the game with 23 second left in the first quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Israel Chaverria.
Righetti opened up a 26-10 lead before Frontier answered with Ernest Jackson catching a short TD pass to make it 26-10.
Napa, who passed the 2,000-yard rushing mark earlier in the game, ended any Titan comeback hopes with a short TD pass with 2:13 left.
Tulare Union topples Garces
Top-seeded Tulare Union opened up 14-0 lead and went on the beat No. 8 Garces 34-27 in a Div-II quarterfinal game Friday night in Tulare.
A Peter Dellis field goal cut the lead to 14-3 in the second quarter but the Tribe opened up a 20-3 lead at the half.
Garces quarterback Joseph Campbell made it 20-10 on a QB keeper in the third but Tulare Union answered to make it 27-10. Isaac Bowers hauled in a TD pass from Campbell to make it 27-17 but once again Tulare Union scored and extended its lead to 34-17.
Campbell scored on another keeper to make it 34-24 and Dellis kicked another field goals to make it 34-27 with 1:52 left.
Garces recovered an onside kick but could not mount a game-tying drive.
