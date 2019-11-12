In its first home regional playoff match in five years, a slow start doomed the Liberty volleyball team in what became a season-ending loss.
Ninth-seeded Long Beach Poly never trailed in the first or third sets and rallied for a thrilling win in the second, sweeping No. 8 Liberty 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 in the opening round of the Division 1 SoCal Volleyball Regional playoffs Tuesday night.
The Patriots, who fell in an 11-1 hole in the first set of Saturday's five-set, section final loss to Clovis West, were flat out of the gates again Tuesday, as the Jackrabbits scored the first five points, three of which came virtue of Liberty errors.
While the Patriots cut the lead to 5-4, Poly quickly distanced itself behind the serve of Adonia Faumuina, who pushed the lead to 14-7 with a pair of aces.
“I don’t know if there’s a reason," Coach Amy Parker said of the slow start. "I know it’s a huge atmosphere, and I think the nerves kick in a little bit. And it was tough to get going after that slow start.”
A second set of big runs ended when the Jackrabbits scored the final three points to close out what had been a 22-22 tie.
The Patriots opened with a 9-5 lead, only to fall into a 16-12 hole, before briefly leading again 21-20 thanks to a Jaleesa Caroccio kill. But the length and athleticism of Poly proved too much, as another powerful kill by Faumuina helped close out the set.
Faumina was one of several Jackrabbit players to stand six-feet or taller, and many of them had plenty of athleticism to match their size. Parker said there was great challenge in defending Poly, who she called “by far the most offensive team we’ve played.”
By set three, the Patriots looked to be out of gas, as the Jackrabbits scored seven of the first 10 points and never ceased control, advancing to the next round.
Brynna Slayton, who tied the score in the second set three times with two kills and an ace, finished with 13 assists, six kills and three aces.
Carisa Barron had a team-best seven kills, while Caroccio, one of five departing seniors, had 10 digs.
Slayton and Barron will be two of the top returning players for the Patriots, who will bring back all the starting hitters from a team that went 26-7 this season.
“I have so much faith in the girls (who are returning)," said senior defensive specialist Kiara Oliver. "It’s going to be sad watching them, but I know they can handle it and I’ll be proud of them every step of the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.