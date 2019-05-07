If Maverick Pavletich had his way, there would have been a chainsaw in his golf bag and would have gladly cut down the pine tree that nearly derailed what had been a fantastic round of golf.
But par for the course, the Garces senior regrouped after sending his tee shot on the 18th and final hole in the Central Section South Area boys golf championships at Sundale Country Club on Tuesday.
Pavletich, who was 3-under par after the first nine holes, had to take a second tee shot, but was able to secure a bogey on 18, finishing with a 1-under 71.
Pavletich took home the area individual title for the second time in three years and helped lead the Rams to the team title.
Garces, thanks to a 2-over 74 from freshman Palmer Bank and a 79 from senior Dylan Briscoe, were able to hold of Liberty for the title.
Clinging to a tight lead over Liberty’s Dakota Ochoa (73) and Stockdale freshman David Chhuo Chan (74), Pavletich said that tee shot rattled him a bit knowing anything over a bogey would have possibly taken him out of title contention.
“It was a bummer situation, but I was trying to make bogey, honestly, at that point,” Pavletich said. “That was my main goal. Then I was waiting until after the round to think about how that was unfortunate. But I didn’t want that to get to me too much, and I don’t think it did too much.”
Liberty’s Hayden Hughes, like Pavletich was on fire on the front-nine with a 33, and finished even-par with Ochoa coming in third overall at 1-over.
Garces, Liberty and Stockdale had battled throughout the regular season with the Rams winning the Southwest Yosemite League title. Even with league and area wrapped up, head coach Armando Robles believes the Rams are no where from being finished as a team in competition.
“We have bigger fish to fry,” Robles said. “(Pavletich) has won this tournament before. I knew he was going to do well today. He is in a zone right now and peaking at the right time. We are really happy for that kid and now we are working for (CIF Southern California) Regionals and hopefully going to state.”
Pavletich and Ochoa are both moving on to play golf in college with Pavletich signed to University of the Pacific in Stockton and Ochoa signed to Chico State.
The two were separated by just seven strokes in the six league tournaments this season and it made sense that they were just two shots removed from each other on Tuesday.
“Me and him have been buddies for many years now,” Pavletich said. “I would love to get to play with him again. We have a good rivalry. We love battling against each other, but we don’t like losing. It’s a good friendship. It means a lot.”
Garces, Liberty and Stockdale will all advance, along with six individuals to the section championships next Monday at River Island Country Club in Porterville.
Frontier’s Donovan Simos led the individual golfers with a 2-over-74 and Highland’s Madhav Patel shot a 75.
The other golfers advancing are: Frontier’s Drew Jordan (79), Bakersfield’s Conner Kent (81), Ridgeview’s Dalton Jones (81) and North’s Octavio Romero (84).
