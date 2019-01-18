Bobby Sharp is never one to hold back his thoughts.
The East High girls basketball coach is quick to boast about his junior standout Kanyah Patterson.
“We don’t think there is anyone better. We think we’ve got the best player. We believe that,” Sharp said.
Patterson played the role well on Friday night, scoring 29 points in a 42-38 win for East over Highland on the road. The loss is the first for the Scots (13-8, 4-1) in Southeast Yosemite League play, The win keeps the Blades (14-8, 3-2) within striking distance of a shot at the title halfway through league play.
“We try to set our season on understanding where we are at and understanding not only on the league schedule but on the (playoff) seeding,” Sharp said. “You’ve got to give Highland credit. They’ve had a great season. They are doing some good stuff. We knew what this game meant to us.”
East led throughout most of the first half until Annmaree Gutierrez hit two free throws for Highland to tie the score at 19. But Patterson hit a free throw late in the first half to put Highland up 20-19 before intermission.
Patterson scored 15 points in the first half and all seven of the Blades points in the second quarter.
Highland's only lead of the game came on the opening bucket of the third quarter on a jump shot by Nevaeh Linton. East pulled away late when Patterson stole an inbound pass, hit the ensuing layup and was fouled. Patterson hit the subsequent free throw then was fouled again on the next possession on a made layup to put East up, 37-31.
It was the sixth time this season Patterson scored more than half of East’s points in a game. She had 69 percent of the Blades' points, her largest share of the season.
Patterson was double- and triple-teamed the entire game by the Highland defense but was able to create space and make shots, including the only two 3-pointers (made by either team) in the game.
“It’s hard, but I am just thinking about my team,” Patterson said. “We are just playing the game second-by-second and taking care of every possession. We had to pull this one out to hopefully try and take this league.”
Patterson’s 19 points per game average is second in Kern County behind Kern Valley senior Hannah Hurley and is sixth overall in the Central Section, according to MaxPreps.com.
Alaisha Landeros added eight points for the Blades.
Neyali Chavolla and Amaya Lawton led Highland with nine points each.
