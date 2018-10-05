A team that can win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball has a chance to be successful in every football game at the high school level.
But a team that can keep defenses off balance with a deep-threat passing attack to go along with a strong run game like Liberty, and that’s a recipe for a Central Section Division I title contender.
Now seven games into the season, senior quarterback Hector Gonzalez has been a work in progress that has steadily gotten better since transferring from Visalia-Redwood. His improvement showed after the Patriots beat Frontier 38-0 on the road Friday night at Titans Stadium.
“There are so many things to understanding our offense and my thought process and how we want to be on the same page, he has to be out there and be an extension of our staff,” Liberty head coach Bryan Nixon said. “He is doing a nice job of that.”
Gonzalez threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Ramon Henderson on his second attempt of the game, but the play was negated by a holding call. On the ensuing play, however, Gonzalez connected with Sam Stewart Jr. on a 41-yard swing pass for the Patriots’ opening score instead.
Gonzalez completed 9 of 18 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown for Liberty (5-2, 2-0), but had one more touchdown called back on a hold and another touchdown pass dropped against Frontier (2-5, 0-2).
It’s the second consecutive week Gonzalez has thrown a long pass for a score after connecting with Henderson on a 60-yard strike on the first play of the game in a 55-0 win over Centennial in the Southwest Yosemite League opener.
Gonzalez threw for 2,133 yards and 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions as a junior at Redwood in 2017.
“He did a nice job last week of reading his progressions and putting the ball on the guys he needs to put the ball on,” Nixon said. “They are starting to hit their groove and he understands the way I think and how our offense works. He’s been thrown into the fire and responded well.”
Gonzalez has benefited from a solid offensive line featuring Daniel Viveros, Brycen Lindsey, Ryan Aguilar and Anthony Olivera. He's also able to lean on an opportunistic defense that caused four turnovers as Ben Olinger recovered a fumble and Dylan Tooker picked off a Dustin Montanio pass.
Hunter Riley also had a fumble recovery in the third quarter and scored on a 60-yard punt return in the first. Nathan Mariscal grabbed a Frontier fumble in mid-air and rumbled 65 yards for Liberty's final touchdown, as the Patriots were able to capitalize on all four Titans’ fumbles.
Frontier’s offense was held for the first time this season, and Montanio was knocked out of the game after a hard hit in the third quarter. Junior Israel Chaverria came on in relief and threw for 41 yards on four passes, including a 26-yard pass to Kotlen Baker, who had 52 receiving yards for the Titans.
Despite the win, Liberty was flagged for 13 penalties.
