It took the Liberty offense a game-and-a-half to crack the Stockdale defense, but the Patriots finally broke through in a big way Friday.
Cynthia Flores scored twice in a 1:41 span and the Patriots re-established control of the Southwest Yosemite League girls soccer conference with a 4-0 win over the Mustangs.
The Patriots had multiple near misses in the first half, the biggest coming with just over 10 minutes remaining, when a Madison McMahon rocket from 20 yards out sailed into the crossbar.
The second half was a different story, as the Patriots found the back of the net three times in less than 11 minutes.
The onslaught started 3:36 in, when Dallas Williford scored off a great assist from Ellie Gore, who tapped a pass through two Mustang defenders to an open Williford.
After another Patriot shot hit the crossbar, Flores was there to clean up, scoring off a rebound in the 10th minute. She then made it 3-0 on Liberty's next possession, racing down field and curving an open past Mustang goalie Alex Jacinto.
Prior to the scoring onslaught, the Patriots had endured more than 120 scoreless minutes against the Mustangs this season, which Flores said was the result of sluggish, overly stationary offense, a problem they firmly corrected in Friday's second half.
"We decided at halftime that we needed to become better and move faster," she said. "Our goal was to move around them. We had to move, we couldn't stand there anymore."
McMahon then got redemption for her first-half crossbar shot, scoring the team's fourth second-half goal with 8:19 to play.
Liberty's mood was much better than the last meeting with Stockdale on Jan. 15, when the Mustangs rode a stifling defense to a 2-0 win that snapped the Patriots' 26-game SWYL unbeaten streak.
"That was a setback," coach Boog Hearron said. "It'd be nice to go undefeated every year, but that's not realistic. But there wasn't a revenge thing. It was just another game in the 10-game process."
Now a game-and-a-half ahead of Stockdale (5-2-1) in the standings, the Patriots (7-1) are firmly in control in the conference race and can clinch a fourth-consecutive SWYL title with a win over Garces on Monday.
"That's kind of our expectation for every year," Hearron said. "We've still got two huge games with BHS and Garces where anything can happen. And if we happen to get a conference title again, we'll start working towards next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.