Darren Carr's first state championship experience as a head coach is one he'd like to forget.
In his first season leading the Bakersfield Christian football team in 2016, Carr and the Eagles rolled into a home game against Campolindo having won 13 consecutive games following a season-opening loss to Garces.
But the momentum didn't carry onto the field that night. The Eagles fell in an early 21-0 hole and couldn't climb out, committing four turnovers in what ended up being a 31-7 loss in the CIF Division 4AA state title game.
“Our kids kind of ran out of gas a little bit," Carr said. "Energy was a little low, practices weren’t great. It was like pulling teeth. Our kids were in the right spots and the scheme was good. But kids were getting tired. We came out and we did not play our best football game.”
Three years later, Carr and the Eagles are once again playing for the big prize, as they prepare for a road game against Rancho Cotate in the Division 3-A State Bowl Game Saturday.
At 11-3, BCHS enters having won its last six games by an average of more than 28 points. The Cougars, also 11-3, have won eight straight and come in riding back-to-back shutouts of Las Lomas and Sierra.
Now four years into his run as BCHS' head coach, Carr believes he's better equipped to lead his team through the rigors of a championship game.
For starters, he's modified his practice routine going into state as a way to let his guys "relax their brains a little bit." Given the chance to play on Saturday instead of Friday, he made Monday's practice a mostly contact-free affair, where he and his staff spent most of their time walking through their gameplan.
He's also throwing out the travel plans of seasons past as BCHS prepares to make a five-hour trip north.
In 2018, the Eagles had to travel on the day of the game game to face Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas. Carr says his team was "dragging getting off the bus." As a result, the Eagles fell behind 35-0 at halftime before rallying to score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to make the 42-28 loss seem far more competitive that it was.
This time, the Eagles will make the jaunt to Rohnert Park a day prior to the game. Once there, Carr has made plans to take the team bowling before returning for what he hopes will be a relaxing night at a hotel.
While none were major contributors in 2016, some current Eagles did experience the heartache of falling one game short first hand.
Star tight end Ben Yurosek, then a freshman who dressed but didn't play in the state title game, remembers the distraught look of his upperclass teammates following the stinging defeat. Now a senior himself, Yurosek is optimistic his class will go out on a higher note.
"You saw all those seniors go all that way and not be able to finish and it’s heartbreaking," Yurosek said. "Just being able to see that freshman year just helps me keep pushing, knowing we’re that close.”
Pleased with the week of preparation leading into Saturday, Carr sees a passion in this group he expects will carry over to the field.
“You’ve either got it right now or you don’t," he said. "And (our guys) aren’t dragging around, being like ‘Oh, I don’t want to be here’ and this and that. This group is never like that. They’re always giving it 110 (percent). They love playing together and playing football.”
