Grover Beach resident Dan Shannon is comfortable in retirement.
But long before his walks on the coast became the norm, he was forging ahead building one of the top basketball programs in Kern County history.
In 1988, Shannon boarded his boys basketball team at Foothill on an Amtrak north to Oakland two days before the CIF State Championships.
The Trojans took in a Golden State Warriors game and practiced in the Fremont High gym, which had a strong resemblance to the one in “Hoosiers” before beating Menlo Atherton for the D-II title, becoming the first local program to win a state basketball championship.
Foothill is once again back in the state finals on Friday at noon in the Division III championship game against Mt. Shasta at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
This is just the third time a Kern County boys basketball team has played in a state championship, and the first since East won the D-II title in 1994.
Twenty-five years after the last appearance for a local team in a finals and after four consecutive sellouts for Foothill in the Southern California regional playoffs, the Trojans are attempting to become the just the fourth local sports program, in any sport, to win multiple state titles and the first boys basketball program to achieve the feat.
It’s not an easy task.
“We had to play really well to just get to Oakland,” Shannon said. “It’s a really difficult road to get to this point. For high school kids, there are so many distractions....It’s really hard to do. It doesn’t matter what division it is.”
Those players on that state title team have also beared witness to the current success for the Trojans.
Art Charles was a standout for Foothill that season and is a constant presence at games this season.
Much like the past, the city of Bakersfield has rallied around Foothill as the lone game in town during the final three rounds of the SoCal Regionals.
“The best part of all of this is seeing the whole community become one,” Charles said. “At this stage, it doesn’t matter what school you went to, we were all one and the fight was for the city.”
There are basketball greats from around town that were rivals with Foothill, that have still come around simply because of the experience. Chris Clayton, a star at East in the 90s, shows up. Clayton Madden, a standout at South, shows up.
The list goes on, and that’s what has made this postseason push so special.
All of those old heads that are around were part of what Shannon calls the “golden days of basketball in Bakersfield.”
But with every dunk by Edward “Squid” Turner (the son of another legend in Joe Turner) and Elijah Seales, or a key 3-pointer by Jaden Phillips (the nephew of Reggie Phillips) and Cesar Valdez, that feeling comes back.
“It’s really exciting that people have been revitalized by them through their efforts. I am excited for them,” Shannon said.
For current Foothill coach Wes Davis, the reality of this journey still hasn’t hit him.
The city really has come out to support the team over the last two weeks. Local legends have been in the gym watching as Foothill has won by an average of 15 points per game during the SoCal Regionals, including a 69-55 win over San Diego-Southwest in the regional finals Tuesday at North High.
“It still hasn’t sunk in,” Davis said. “But then we get calls wishing us luck. It’s been like a dream. All of these guys that come around are part of the program. We play on Sunday with them. It’s a natural relationship we have with them.”
Phillips, a sophomore who’s family moved back to Bakersfield from the Bay Area in the middle of his freshman year, is understanding of what is at stake for Foothill and his family.
“This is very big,” he said.
Turner grew up in the Foothill gym. His dad, Joe, was the Trojans’ coach before Davis took over four years ago. The senior watched the program go through lean times and is now basking in the team's state championship game return three decades later.
“This is amazing,” Turner said. “It’s crazy hearing all of the stories from back in the day from our parents and others. We are finally here and living in the moment that they were in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.