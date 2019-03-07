39th annual CIF State Basketball Championships

What: Girls basketball, Division V championship

Where, when: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento. Game is scheduled for noon

Who: Foothill (23-22) vs. Mt. Shasta (33-1)

Cost: $16 for adults, $10 seniors, students and children over 2

TV: All state championships will be on Spectrum SportsNet, channel 691 on DirecTV and 412-01 on Dish Network. Check local listings