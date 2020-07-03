The 2020 soccer season proved to be a rejuvenating experience for Juli Alexander.
A Centennial senior and SWYL goalie of the year, Alexander was a major contributor on a Golden Hawk team that had its best season in decades, pitching 12 shutouts in net while saving her best work for the postseason.
In four Central Section games, she and the Golden Hawk defense didn't allow a single goal en route to a Division 2 title, the program's first section championship since 1996.
After an up-and-down high school career, which included Centennial's disappointing 5-11-4 finish in her junior year, Alexander says the 2020 campaign reignited her love of soccer, and convinced her to once again pursue her goal of playing at the Division I level.
"I found my love for the sport again and I was like 'I can't quit this, I'm going to regret it,'" she said.
As she began searching for a collegiate landing spot, Alexander thought she found a perfect one in Pacific University in Stockton. Hoping to enter the field of climate change analysis, she was drawn to the school's program in geological and environmental sciences.
"I just woke up one morning with this butterfly feeling and felt like this was the school for me," she said.
Initially, it seemed that attending Pacific would put an end to Alexander's soccer career. She'd sent her game tape to coaches in late 2019, but hadn't gotten a response from anyone in the program, which was undergoing major changes following the December resignation of coach Kerri Scroope.
Open to exploring opportunities outside the D-I level, Alexander felt she'd have a shot to play at Cal Lutheran, a Division III school in Thousand Oaks.
But following a visit to the Pacific campus with her mom in the spring, Alexander wanted to give herself one last chance to impress Tiger coaches. Despite all on-campus facilities being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she'd seen enough to know that's where she wanted to be.
"I was just going to give it one more try," Alexander said. "I just wanted to reach out to see if I could get anything."
That persistence paid off.
Just two days after reaching out, she received a call from assistant J.J. Wozniak, who'd shared her film with new head coach Ed Moore. Impressed, they took her on a virtual tour of team facilities and eventually offered her a roster spot.
Alexander accepted, officially announcing her commitment on May 25, bringing an abrupt end to a recruiting process that, for months, had produced very little.
“To be honest, it really surprised me," Alexander said of the Pacific offer. "I was not expecting anything. It was kind of a crazy experience.”
In signing with the Tigers, Alexander becomes the fifth member of her class to commit to a four-year women's soccer program, and the third to land at a D-I school.
"It's such a blessing and so rightly deserved," Centennial coach Tom Ferralli said of Alexander's commitment. "When you look at what she did in the box and the way she led in such a positive way...she will be (a player) I probably won't come across again."
After helping the Golden Hawks reach heights they hadn't in some time, Alexander is excited to have an opportunity to do the same thing at Pacific. The Tigers have won five or fewer games in each of the last eight seasons and haven't finished above .500 since 2009.
“It’s kind of a full start-over of the entire program," she said. "I want to be part of this new program that's coming to life."
