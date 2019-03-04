On the eve of their CIF State Southern California Division III Girls Basketball Championship, McFarland head coach Johnny Samaniego paused before giving a short synopsis on his team.
“Relentless. Hard working,” Samaniego said. “They celebrate each other, they feed off each other. We have great chemistry.”
Senior shooting guard Neli Diaz said it’s been a bond forged from an early season tournament in Las Vegas, when the Cougars went 2-2 but gained valuable experience both in play on the court and camaraderie off it.
“It really just carried on for the rest of our season. Led us into playoffs,” Diaz said. “We’ve fought every single game. It’s been so surreal. A great experience with our fans, every single game having it packed. I won’t forget it.”
The playoff push continues Tuesday, when the No. 1-seeded Cougars (who hold a 30-5 overall record) take on No. 6 Palisades at 7 p.m. in the regional championship. If victorious, McFarland will advance to the state title game, which is scheduled for Friday in Sacramento.
“You know, the kids are going to be excited. They’ll have that big-game feeling,” Samaniego pointed out. “We want to keep that noise to a minimum so they can just play basketball.”
The Cougars are an experienced group, headlined by the their “Big Three” — seniors Diaz, Julie Hernandez (point guard) and Kathy Rodriguez (post).
Samaniego said that core is complemented by the team’s two other starters – senior Emily Gonzalez and sophomore Shania Perry — and a deep bench.
“We like being aggressive. We back each other up the entire game. And we don't look ahead,” Hernandez said. “Focus on the game coming towards us and work on every single minute in front of us.”
Palisades holds a 26-8 record on the season and took home the Los Angeles City Section Division I title.
Samaniego said the Dolphins are anchored by forward Jane Nwaba, sophomore point guard Alexis Pettis, and shooters Sammie Arnold (sophomore) and Sofia Canter (freshman).
“Well coached, well disciplined,” he said.
While the Cougars approach it like any other game, they'll look to continue making history one win at a time.
“Our conifdence has been boosted. All these wins have helped us tremendously,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve learned from our mistakes and we’ve fixed them. We’re ready.”
