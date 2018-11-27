One Bakersfield native has replaced another in the professional punter ranks of the National Football League.
Matt Darr, a Frontier High School graduate, was signed by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. He takes over for previous Bills punter Colton Schmidt, a Liberty High School graduate, who was released by the team.
Darr punted for the Miami Dolphins from 2015-16. He appeared in all 32 games for the Dolphins during those two years, averaging 46 yards per punt. He was named to the Professional Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team following the 2015 season.
Darr was a two-time BVarsity All-Area player at Frontier and also won three state championships in the shot put and discus for the Titans.
He was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee.
Schmidt, also an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis, broke into the league with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns before signing with the Bills in 2014. He's been the team's punter ever since, appearing in 67 games and averaging 44 yards per punt.
Schmidt was released prior to this season, but Buffalo resigned him for the past three games, as he averaged 42.3 yards per punt upon his return.
There are currently four other Kern County natives on NFL rosters: Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (Bakersfield Christian); Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler (Centennial); San Francisco 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed (Independence); and Carolina Panthers linebacker Jared Norris (Centennial).
Also, Tyrone Crawford — a starting defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys — and New York Jets wide receiver Rishard Matthews are Bakersfield College graduates.
