If it seems like North’s football season is playing out much like it did a year ago, that’s because it is.
The Stars began the 2017 campaign with a 3-3 record, with key losses and some discourse inside the locker room. They turned it around, however, to win six consecutive games and take home a share of the Southeast Yosemite League title. The Stars tied a school record for wins in a season with nine and advanced to the Central Section Division IV semifinals.
Yet, here it is, Week 8 of the regular season and North is once again playing .500 ball heading into the homestretch of the schedule. The team is also on a three-game win streak entering Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against winless Foothill.
“It’s kind of how we tick here,” North head coach Norm Brown said. “Our guys have to have structure and need discipline. At this level, it takes time. Here in Oildale, our kids need to come in and understand what we are doing with our routine and philosophy.”
North began the season on a three-game losing streak where standouts like James Johnson, Shannon Ferguson and Chris Romero all missed time in crucial games against Centennial, Monterey and Shafter because of a variety of issues from disciplinary to injury.
The voices were heard inside and out of the locker room that something needed to change.
“Was there some questions? Yeah. Everybody had question. We started out 0-3,” Brown said. “We can look to last year for experience. We don’t want to go through that. It gives me gray hairs.”
Senior Dylan Rutledge, a three-year starter on the line, says he doesn’t even know the reasons behind the slow starts the past two years.
“We just can’t get it together for some reason,” Rutledge said. “But as soon as league comes, we turn it up and put our game together and go back at it. I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. We can’t get it rolling until we get to league. It’s a bad thing to happen, but it’s what we do.”
Brown, though, says he knows a partial reason behind the change over the last month and it comes in the form of Johnson.
Much in the same way the 2017 season began for Johnson and Brown, it took place again this fall.
The two didn’t see eye-to-eye initially, but are building a relationship similar to 2017 when they went from nearly butting heads at a preseason scrimmage to hugging at midfield after beating Highland to secure a share of the league title two months later.
“He’s just growing up,” Brown said. “He just got his (driver’s) license and he got a car. So all of a sudden, there is a responsibility and you can see it.”
On the field, Johnson has been a focal point in the pass game with 23 catches for 461 yards and three touchdowns. He's also upped his performance defensively with 24 tackles and seven sacks in the last three weeks, including four sacks and a forced fumble in the 35-16 win over Highland last week in the SEYL opener.
“I am worried about what I can do for the team and play my best to help our team get wins,” Johnson said. “I don’t think I am the best I can be. I still have a lot of room to improve. I have made some mistakes this season that have set me back a little bit, but I am alright.”
That’s the season in a nutshell for Brown, who at times feels like a coach, mentor and father figure to his players.
“I talk to them firm and direct. I care about them, but I don’t care like I am their buddy-buddy,” Brown said. “I am their coach and their mentor and in their lives as an authority figure and they need to know that.”
If North can secure another league title, it may come down to execution as much as talent knowing quarterback Michael Doten has a veteran and athletic offensive line in front of him. The offense as a whole includes the steady work of Romero at running back (540 rushing yards) and Johnson (6-foot-3) and Ferguson (6-foot-4) in the passing attack.
“They are buying in,” Brown said. “Our offense is starting click. It all comes down to ball security. We have a multiple-set offense that can create problems.”
