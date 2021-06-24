Offensive onslaught continues as Highland inches closer to D-IV title

While they didn't reach the same offensive peak as two days earlier, the Highland offense did more than enough to keep its postseason onslaught going Thursday night.
The third-seeded Scots blasted No. 2 Gardena 11-1 in semifinal play and are now just one win from capturing the Division IV Southern California Softball Championship crown.
Already up 3-0, the Scots blew the game wide open with a six-run third inning, then put it away early, evoking a 10-run rule with a run in the sixth.
Marissa Campos led a balanced attack with a single, double and triple along with three RBIs. Mariah Montoya also had a pair of hits and drove in two runs.
It was another thorough domination by Highland, which has now outscored its last 12 opponents 182-8, scoring at least nine runs in 11 of those games, with the 12th being a forfeit.
And while it wasn't as thorough a beatdown as Tuesday's 27-0 win against Smidt Tech, a run-rule road win against a stronger opponent was impressive enough for Highland coach Jackie Puente.
“This performance was actually better (than Tuesday)," she said. "It was a better challenge for my girls and that’s what they need. They need to work for their win and they sure did that.”
A big challenge awaits the Scots Saturday, when they travel to face top seed Holtville at 4 p.m. The Vikings advanced with a 14-4 semifinal win over Kearny Thursday.
Not only is the top seed standing between them and a state title, the Scots will also have to endure a massive road trip, as Holtville is a roughly five-and-a-half hour drive from Highland High School.
Puente isn't worried.
"Once they stop off the bus, they're going to be on fire," she said of her players. "They're not going to stop. They're going to get it."