One match doesn’t define a season. That was the message North High tennis coach Wesley Webb delivered to his team after it was beaten in the Central Section Division III semifinals by visiting Tulare Western on Wednesday.
The Stars spectacular 2018 season came to an abrupt end after they lost five of six singles matches to the No. 6 Mustangs (16-5).
The 5-1 margin was the final tally as the two coaches decided to forgo playing doubles since it couldn’t change the overall outcome.
“It’s unfortunate the way it all ended, but to say that we measure the success of this season by just today wouldn’t be fair to these girls because we’ve worked so hard this season and we’ve put in a lot of effort,” Webb said. “It was just a very special group.”
North’s only victory came at No. 3 singles, with sophomore Sierra Kent downing Tulare Western’s Mia Deleon 7-6, 6-1.
The second-seeded Stars (25-6) were competitive in several other matches, including a No. 5 singles nail-biter that concluded with the Mustangs’ Lilliania Silveira edging North’s Sulem Hernandez 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.
After dropping the first set, Silveira fell behind 4-1 in the second set before changing racquets and rallying to even things at one set apiece, forcing a match-deciding 10-point tie breaker.
That loss sealed the Stars' fate.
Earlier, North’s top player Riley Kent, Sierra’s older sister, suffered a tough loss in No. 1 singles to Maribel Lupercio, 6-2, 6-3.
Feeling some extra pressure and a bit nervous about playing on her 17th birthday, Riley Kent started off a bit slow against Lupercio, losing 10 straight points in the process of dropping the first two games.
She never recovered from that deficit. Kent immediately bounced back, jumping out to a 3-1 lead in the second set by playing an aggressive style in which she tried to force the action.
While Lupercio remained glued to the baseline throughout the match, Kent frequently rushed the net trying to smash the ball out of her opponent’s reach.
Kent was successful on several occasions, but a patient Lupercio was precise with her groundstrokes.
Lupercio’s methodical approach led to numerous unforced errors by Kent.
“I tried doing different things to see what she could handle and what she couldn’t," Riley Kent said. “But all my errors made me lose the match. I tried super hard, it just didn’t work out for me.”
Lupercio was excited to help her team earn a berth in the D-III championship match.
“Before the season started I didn’t know how far we were going to get, but I’m really happy,” Lupercio said.
Wednesday’s win by Tulare Western comes during a season that saw the Mustangs claim their first league championship in 47 years.
“Our girls have been consistent all year,” Tulare Western coach Tony Rodriguez said. “Top-to-bottom, we’re not bad. The girls play well together…I’m just so proud of them.”
For North, the loss marked the third straight year in which it was knocked out of the playoffs in the semifinals. In 2016 and 2017 the Stars were eliminated by the team that went on to win the section championship.
This season the Stars won more matches than the previous two, along the way winning the Southeast Yosemite League championship and Lewis Cup Division 3 championship.
“This group of girls did a lot of amazing things this year,” Webb said. “I couldn’t have asked for more. I know at the end of the day they left it all out on the court. As a coach, you can’t measure success by wins and losses, but by the effort the girls give.”
