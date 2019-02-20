North High wrestling coach Brady Garner’s heart nearly stopped when his standout youth wrestler Yasmine Scherer came into the wrestling room last year.
Before saying anything, the then-eighth grader at Standard Middle School did a backflip in the middle of the room.
Garner remembers nearly jumping out of his skin to stop her mid-jump.
A normal move for a standout wrestler like Scherer was as a youth but not at that time in her life.
The day before Thanksgiving morning in 2016, Scherer’s parents, Billy and Maria, were given the news no parents want to hear.
Their 12-year old daughter had a brain tumor.
Scherer, who had been in Garner’s Star Wrestling youth program since 2013, was suffering from migraines for a year before the call came in.
“The doctor told us she had a mass,” her father Billy Scherer said. “We said, ‘OK. A mass of what?’ He said it was a brain tumor.”
The family was ordered to head directly to then-known-as San Joaquin Community Hospital in downtown Bakersfield. Once the family realized how severe the situation was, Scherer’s parents didn’t wait for the ambulance to show up. They drove straight to a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Los Angeles to prep for surgery.
All the while, Yasmine was never told exactly what was going on. “She was outside just doing cartwheels,” her dad recalled. “We didn’t tell her what was going on.”
The surgery four days later was a success and now, as a 126-pound freshman at North, Scherer will compete at the CIF State wrestling championship at Rabobank Arena on Thursday. The boys and girls will compete at the same venue for the first time in state history.
The path wrestlers go through to to get to state is difficult, but for Scherer, it seemed nearly impossible.
“With anything in a brain surgery, they didn’t know if they were going to get the entire tumor out,” Billy said. “Where it was, it was her fine motor skills they were worried about.”
Take wrestling and all of the physical attributes one needs to perform at a high level, here was a family of a 12-year old girl just worried if she could walk, talk and eat by herself normally again.
“We thought the worst. You hear a brain tumor. We had no idea,” Billy said. “But the surgeon we had was great. He got in there. He explained everything to us. He said he was going to get it all.”
Four days after the surgery, Scherer was already going through physical therapy at the hospital in L.A., walking on her own.
“The day after my surgery, the physical therapist said she wanted to see me walk,” Scherer said. “I was starting to walk again. It was hard. I was holding on to rail.”
Then she started walking up stairs. The progress was good.
“They were pleased with my improvements,” Scherer said. “They were telling me I could go home soon. I was doing everything I could do to go home.”
But there were still issues with her motor skills.
“I never once thought we would get back to this,” Garner said. “I was happy she was just able to walk. I was happy when I found out she could eat on her own. Everything was a stepping stone.”
The recovery was difficult. Two months after the surgery, Scherer and Garner took a trip to get ice cream together, which showed the coach how tough it was for Scherer to even hold a normal conversation.
“I was worried if we were ever going to get her back in wrestling,” Garner said. “It was rough.”
Scherer is not out of the woods and that scares everyone involved. She still gets MRIs twice a year. On two different occasions, she has had to go through a spinal tap procedure.
Garner said that Scherer still has woozy spells and has tingling sensations.
“Every time my heart sinks,” Garner said. “There is a chance that it could come back and that scares the crap out of us.”
Now more than two years after surgery and a year after being cleared to wrestle again, Garner said he will never forget that moment Scherer surprised him with the announcement that her wrestling career was back on track.
“She walked in the room, her parents had not said anything to me, and she is in the corner of the room,” Garner recalled. “She looked at me and said, ‘Hey Coach Garner, guess what?’ And I look at her and she run and does a back-handspring and in the middle of it says, ‘I’m cleared.’”
Scherer finished fourth at the Central Section Masters championship on Saturday and will open up the state tournament during the morning session beginning at 9 a.m. in a moment that may not have come to life.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Scherer said. “This is just God’s plan for me.”
