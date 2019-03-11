The Seventh Annual North High Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday, April 6 at Luigi's restaurant.
A reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. It will be followed by a 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. presentation.
Tickets are $85 and includes wine and dinner. Tickets can be purchased online at northhighathleticshof.com or at the North High finance office.
Here is a list of the 2019 inductees:
1957 Championship Football Team
Wayne Cagle — Class of 1969. Outstanding football player and wrestler at North.
Tim Hewes — Class of 1965. Outstanding baseball player for the Stars.
Troy Hewes — Class of 1957. Standout football and baseball player for North.
Colby Lewis — Class of 1997. Eleven-year pitcher in Major League Baseball who appeared in 233 games, held a 77-72 career record and won a World Series game.
Jeff Miller — Class of 1986. Sam Lynn Award winning football player who also competed in track and basketball. Went on to start for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Ron Neff — Class of 1957. Basketball standout for North, Bakersfield College and Fresno State.
Jim Parks — Class of 1989. Three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball.
Dusty Rhodes — Opened North in 1953. Was a longtime athletic director and counselor at the school.
Heidi Robertson — Class of 1990. Four-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball, softball and track. A Sam Lynn Award winner.
Janel Vega — Class of 1989. Three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and softball. A Sam Lynn Award winner.
Corrie Williams Gannaway — Class of 1995. Outstanding soccer and softball player at North. Went on to be a standout softball player at Florida State University. Current North softball coach.
