This is a familiar scenario for the North High girls tennis team, but with a new location.
And that seems to suit the Stars just fine.
No. 2 North beat No. 7 Independence 5-4 in the Central Section Division III quarterfinals, as the Stars advance to the semifinals for the third consecutive season. Only this time, North finally gets to play at home.
“It’s awesome. This is something we have worked for all season,” North coach Wesley Webb said. “We lost a lot of girls from last year’s team. But we knew we had girls that would come in and work hard to get to this point again. This next one is the big hump. It’s a big one, but this is great because it’s at home.”
North will host No. 6 Tulare Western next Wednesday after the Mustangs beat No. 3 Lemoore, 5-1, in the quarterfinals.
Webb paces throughout North’s tennis matches, but finally began to calm his nerves when his No. 1 doubles team of Riley and Sierra Kent took a 1-0 advantage. That led to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Bridget Smith and Nathalia Martin, while North's No. 3 doubles team of Yeva Honcharova and Sulem Hernandez were leading in the their doubles match.
“At that moment, I felt a lot of relief,” Webb said. “I’m not going to lie, we are a very singles-heavy team. And usually we can’t really rely on our No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, but No. 3 came up big today.”
Honcharova and Hernandez clinched the match for North with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Allysa Alejandrino and Domonique Advincula.
The doubles win for the Kent sisters moves them to 32-1 overall this season — their lone loss was their previous match against Smith and Martin during non-league play in September.
Getting the rematch win felt even better for Riley Kent because it pushes the Stars to a home match in the semifinals in her senior season while playing alongside her sophomore sister, Sierra.
“This is pretty awesome, we have put in a ton of work to get this one,” Riley said. “It was pretty nerve-wracking, but it gave us more motivation to beat them. It was awesome to get the win off them because it was important to me and Sierra.”
North had a 3-1 advantage in singles play before both coaches decided to begin doubles matches because it was nearly 5 p.m. There was a little more than an hour left of daylight and North’s tennis courts don't have lights.
After Martin beat Aubree Durden 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles, Riley Kent beat Smith 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles and Sierra Kent beat Jasmine Garza 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3. North took a 3-1 advantage as Hernandez beat Aubrey Mata 6-1, 6-1 in No. 5 singles.
Independence tied the score at 3-3 with wins in the No. 4 and No. 6 singles matches before North sealed the victory in doubles play.
Stockdale secures D-I upset
After No. 5 Stockdale was forced to play on the road at No. 12 Bakersfield Christian in the opening round of the D-I playoffs — and recorded a 9-0 victory over the Eagles in the process — the Mustangs made the long trek to San Luis Obispo for Tuesday's quarterfinals.
Stockdale beat the 4-seeded Tigers 6-3, and will play at No. 1 Clovis North next Wednesday in the section semifinals.
The No. 3 doubles team of Vanessa Chuang and Vandita Gorla sealed the victory for the Mustangs with a 0-6, 7-6, 11-9 victory.
“They got whooped in the first set and I’m like, we’re losing that one,” Stockdale coach Dave Hillestad said. “It was crazy. I thought for sure when we lost in the first set of all of those that we were losing. This one, the comeback in doubles was amazing.”
No. 5 Bakersfield High was the lone Kern County team out of four in the D-II quarterfinals to advance. The Drillers beat No. 4 Morro Bay 5-4 and will play at No. 1 Visalia-Redwood in the semifinals.
