It was certainly a wild night for the North Stars football team at Porterville-Monache.
Playing in the Central Section Division IV quarterfinals, the No. 6-seeded Stars fell at No. 3 Monache 48-45 in overtime.
After North kicked a field goal to start OT, Monache scored on a 26-yard pass from quarterback Antonio Andrade to Tori Powell. The Marauders will move on to next week's semifinals, while North's season ends with a 7-5 overall record.
North led 22-20 at halftime and things didn’t slow down in the final two quarters.
Monache received a 7-yard touchdown when Andrade hit Trayvon Bradford as the Marauders went ahead 28-22.
North would answer though with about two minutes to go in the third quarter when Chris Romero scored from 2 yards out, putting the Stars up 29-28.
Romero would score early in the fourth quarter as well — on a 12-yard scamper — to put North ahead 35-28 before Andrade hit Marcus Salazer from 9-yards out to tie the score with about 6:45 to go.
The two teams then traded touchdowns — Romero’s 4-yard run, which was answered by an Aidan Galvan 3-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds, tying the score at 42-42 and sending the game to overtime.
