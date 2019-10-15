Norm Brown has resigned as the football coach at North High School.
Brown submitted his resignation on Monday, according to North High Athletics Director A.J. Shearon. Assistant Richie Bolin will serve as the Stars' interim coach for the remainder of the 2019 season.
"In his four seasons as varsity football coach, (Brown) experienced success, including leading teams to back-to-back Southeast Yosemite League championships," North Athletic Director A.J. Shearon said in a statement. "We are grateful to Coach Brown for his service."
Brown took over in 2015 and led the Stars to a 29-25 record. His teams finished tied atop the SEYL standings twice and reached the Central Section Division-IV semifinals for the first time since 1983.
North was 4-3 overall this season, but fell to 0-2 in league play following a 23-14 loss to Foothill last Friday.
Shearon said Brown will remain employed as a teacher at the school. Messages left for Brown have not been immediately returned.
This story will be updated
(1) comment
That's too bad. It seemed a winning atmosphere had returned to North.
