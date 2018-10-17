For the North High girls tennis team, having success on the courts is nothing new — at least during the program’s recent history, it's been standard procedure.
The Stars have won the Southeast Yosemite League title the past four years (they held a share of the championship this season with Highland, as each team finished with identical 9-1 SEYL records) and have advanced to the Central Section Division III semifinals the past two seasons.
This year could have an even better outcome, for one because of the Stars’ positioning in the tournament bracket. They're seeded No. 2 at the outset of this year's section tourney — the Stars' highest ranking under third-year head coach Wesley Webb — when they host No. 15 Wasco on Thursday at 3 p.m.
“Last season we made it all the way to the semifinals, so we’re trying to get past that point,” said senior Aubree Durden. “We’re pretty excited about being the two seed because we’re going to have a lot of home matches. We’re just hoping for the best and to take it one match at a time.”
There also is the makeup of this year's roster, which has considerable sibling flair built into it. There are three pairs of sisters on the Stars this season — Riley and Sierra Kent; Briana and Krisha Rincon; and Aubree Durden and Chloe Higgins.
“We get that competitive push just from a family perspective, which is unique,” Webb pointed out.
The Kents are top players for the Stars — Riley is the team's No. 1 while Sierra is No. 3. They form a clear-cut top doubles team, winning the league championship two straight years and holding a 62-6 record during that time.
Riley said the two sisters push each other forward.
“Every time I’m down, she always brings me back up,” Riley said.
Durden is the team’s No. 2 player while Higgins is No. 4. The Rincons help provide depth to the Stars lineup as the No. 6 and 7 players.
“It brings everyone super close here. Everyone’s more open with each other because we’re all used to it at home,” Riley Kent said. “With everyone combined, we’re like one big family.”
While it's certainly a rarity to have three sets of sisters on one team, Webb added “It’s definitely what makes us click.”
Webb said holding a No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament bracket is nice considering the Stars will play at home for the majority of their matches — that is, unless they meet up with No. 1 Corcoran in the championship.
Even so, North isn’t taking any foe for granted.
“Most importantly, we have to take it one match at a time and not look past any opponent,” Webb said. “I don’t think there’s any slouches out there in Division III.”
