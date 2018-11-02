The South Sequoia League took a step forward this year, even as it reverted back to a look from years past.
The league was created as a way for one-town, one-school communities in Kern County to compete against each other in a way football was intended for in rural America.
It was Tehachapi, Wasco, Shafter, Arvin and Taft that were the mainstays in the league for decades.
The towns shut down early on Fridays and join together to bond, and Wasco is one of the best around.
