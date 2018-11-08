It was an interesting opening week to the Central Section playoffs last Friday. With only two Kern County teams on a bye, there was a lot of action for locals and a few had surprise performances.
Frontier, a team that won just two games in the regular season, upset Nipomo in Division II while Garces and Stockdale were also victorious.
The Southwest Yosemite League as a whole went 5-1 with only Centennial losing on the road in D-I action at Clovis.
