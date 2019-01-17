1424421504-data.jpg-9

Anthony Mariscal as a high school player at Liberty.

 Californian file photo

Former Liberty football teammates Alex Galland and Anthony Mariscal both signed with college programs on the same day in 2015, with Galland heading to Yale as a punter and Mariscal with high hopes of becoming a Pac-12 running back at Arizona.

A year later, another former Liberty player Kurtis Brown inked his National Letter of Intent with the Wildcats.

All three are on the move now.

Find out where they will take the gridiron next year by clicking here.

