If it seems like North’s football season is playing out much like it did a year ago, that’s because it is.
The Stars began the 2017 campaign with a 3-3 record, with key losses and some discourse inside the locker room. They turned it around, however, to win six consecutive games and take home a share of the Southeast Yosemite League title. The Stars tied a school record for wins in a season with nine and advanced to the Central Section Division IV semifinals.
Yet, here it is, Week 8 of the regular season and North is once again playing .500 ball heading into the homestretch of the schedule. The team is also on a three-game win streak entering Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against winless Foothill.
