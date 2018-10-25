The Central Section football playoffs do not begin until next week, but don’t tell that to the coaches and players at Liberty and Bakersfield high schools.
The Southwest Yosemite League championship will be played at Griffith Field on Friday night. Both programs are undefeated in league play and are positioned, win or lose, to be top-four seeds in the Division I playoff bracket.
