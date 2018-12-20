A strong turnout was on hand Wednesday to support Keonte Glinton, as he signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Wyoming.
Following his official signing at the Bakersfield Christian gymnasium, Glinton posed for photos with friends, family, coaches, teammates and administrators for over 20 minutes.
Glinton transferred to Bakersfield Christian from Ridgeview High School during his sophomore year of high school. He was a class act at BCHS and a quality football player the whole way through — putting his teammates first and showing a dedication to the game on the practice field, in the weight room and in the locker room.
