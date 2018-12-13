Golden Valley High School has named James Cain as its next head varsity football coach.
Cain, who was offensive coordinator at East High School last season, replaces Josh Bocker, who was at Golden Valley for one season. The Bulldogs finished the 2018 campaign with an 0-10 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.