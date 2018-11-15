Last season was not the norm on the local high school football scene for a variety of reasons.
There were seven teams playing in the Central Section football playoff semifinals and only one, Rosamond in Division VI, advanced to the championships.
Spread out and thin, the valley region of Kern County was left without a team playing for a section title for the first time since 1992.
But here we are again, with seven teams playing in the semifinals — all tonight.
