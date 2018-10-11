Corbin Burnes and Clayton Kershaw

Corbin Burnes (No. 39) looks to apply the tag on Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw at homeplate during a June game in Milwaukee. The Dodgers and Brewers now square off in this week's National League Championship Series. The winner will advance to the World Series.

 The Associated Press

Corbin Burnes had vacation plans for his birthday in two weeks, but those have been put on hold for good reason.

The Centennial graduate, in his rookie year with the Milwaukee Brewers, will be part of the National League Championship Series beginning Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

