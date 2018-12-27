Elise Ferreira was more than just the best player on the best team in Kern County.
The Liberty High senior did more than simply average a triple-double in Southwest Yosemite League matches, leading her team to an undefeated mark during that span and a fourth consecutive SWYL title.
Ferreira was also the most mentally prepared and mature player in the area, attributes that will serve her well when she embarks on her college career at the University of Oregon.
Her approach to the game, and her overall production, granted her 2018 BVarsity All-Area Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.