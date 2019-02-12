Texas has always been a way of life for Richard Starrett, but he knew Bakersfield — a place he compares to “west, west Texas” — would someday be home.
Starrett, 32, was named new football coach at Centennial last week and was formally introduced to players and staff on campus Tuesday.
A native of Milford, Texas, Starrett has had a close connection to Bakersfield because his wife, Morgan, grew up in town and graduated from Liberty. Morgan was taught by current Centennial principal Matt Guinn two decades ago at Rio Bravo Elementary.
Starrett indicated that he and his wife will move to Bakersfield “sometime this spring” and he is in town this week to solidify a coaching staff and to get to know the players.
“I talked to the kids this morning for the first time,” Starrett said. “I got them all together. They showed up and were all on time. They were perky and excited. It was a great opportunity for me … They are excited. You can tell they are ready to start and get rolling.”
Centennial Athletic Director Tom Haskell said the search to replace Chad Brown, who stepped down after a 6-5 campaign in 2018, began in late December.
This is the first head coaching position for Starrett after four years as offensive coordinator at Mayde Creek High School in Houston. He spent the previous four years in the same position at Connally High in Waco, Texas.
Starrett said he was part of a 13-person graduating class at Milford High in 2004.
Starrett enters a Southwest Yosemite League where three of the six programs are ushering in new head coaches this year. The list includes Bakersfield High, which must replace Paul Golla who left after 14 years leading the Drillers to take over rival Garces.
“One advantage I have is people are going to be intrigued by me,” Starrett said. “They don’t necessarily know what I am going to do. The guys that are kind of the staples in town, you have an idea of what they are going to do and the types of schemes they want to implement, so mine is going to be new and that’s going to be an advantage to me early on.
“At the same time, it’s going to be harder for me to learn what the other guys are going to be doing.”
Starrett and his wife have one son, Forrest, who is 2 years old.
“One of the things that people think is when you move to California that you are moving to the beach or the ocean. No, we’re moving to west, west Texas. It’s awesome out here,” Starrett said. “We are ready to raise our son here.”
Finally, one of the high schools went outside the Kern County area to hire a football coach. I'm so tired of seeing the same local names appearing at different high schools as the "new head coach". Who was the last head coach hired from "outside" Kern County that didn't have some hometown connection to Bakersfield? Golla, how did that turn out? Fairly well, good luck to the new Centennial head football coach.
Welcome to the team coach. Love your passion and honesty. Can’t wait to get started.
