A number of local athletes are signing National Letters of Intent today on National Signing Day. Here is a list of those expected to put their names on the dotted line:
Division I athletics
Athlete, high school, college (sport)
Ryan Alvidrez, Liberty, Portland State (football): Became the fifth Liberty player to play collegiately as a long snapper.
Jaleesa Caroccio, Liberty, Arizona (women’s volleyball): Libero named co-player of the year after leading Patriots to share of the SWYL championship. Led Patriots to the Central Section Division I title game.
Alyssa Cleveland, Highland, CSUB (women’s soccer): Had 33 goals in 17 games this for the Scots, who were 8-0 in Southeast Yosemite League play this season. She had 59 career goals and was the SEYL player of the year last season as a junior.
Cynthia Flores, Liberty, San Jose State (women’s soccer): Had 34 goals and 41 assists in her career for the Patriots, who clinched their fourth straight Southwest Yosemite League title last week.
Mia Gangle, Centennial, CSUB (women’s soccer): Had eight goals and four assists this season for the Golden Hawks
Jonathan Serdinsky, Frontier, Cal Poly (football): 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle who missed 2019 with an injury.
Slaytynn Simpson, Liberty, Fresno State (women’s swimming): Advanced to CIF State Championships in 100 fly after second-place finish at section championship for second consecutive season as a junior. Holds school records in four individual events and three relays.
Gianna Valenti, Centennial, New Mexico State (women’s soccer): Leads the Golden Hawks with 10 goals and 11 assists this season.
Others
Regan Barton, Liberty, Cal State San Marcos (women’s golf)
Avery Collins, Centennial, Vanguard (women’s soccer)
Taya Collins, Centennial, Siena Heights (Mich.) (women’s soccer)
Sophia Castillo, Highland, Northwest Christian (Ore.) (women’s soccer)
Kylie Lopez, Highland, Cal Lutheran (women’s soccer)
Ellen Palmgren, Liberty, The Master’s (women’s cross country/track and field)
