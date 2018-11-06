Getting knocked out in the semifinals of the Central Section playoffs left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Mira Monte volleyball team.
It was something the Lions did not want to experience again when they took on visiting Temecula-Rancho Christian in first-round action of the CIF State Division IV playoffs on Tuesday night.
A highly motivated Mira Monte squad rallied after dropping Set 1 to defeat the Eagles 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16), marking the first state playoff victory in program history.
"The girls found their passion and came out wanting to win it," Mira Monte coach Jenae Long said. "I'm not going to say it was our absolute best game we played all season, but it was the game in which they dug the deepest for."
The No. 8 Lions, who had never won a postseason match of any kind before the year began, will face San Luis Obispo in the second round on Friday.
Senior outside hitter Yuliana Rivera had 18 kills, 16 digs, and three blocks for Mira Monte (32-5-1) against No. 9 Rancho Christian (28-9).
"Thursday, we felt what it was like to lose and we didn't want it to happen again," Rivera said. "We just wanted to win, win, win. We never gave up on each other."
The Lions led the first set 10-6 before numerous unforced errors allowed the Eagles to claw their way back into contention and eventually win it.
After that, Mira Monte settled down and started playing stellar defense, wearing down Rancho Christian, which matched the Lions size at the net but not their grit and determination.
Set 2 featured five lead changes before Lions took the lead for good, 15-14, on a hard spike by Rivera off a perfectly placed pass from senior setter Angelina Bolanos.
Bolanos finished with a match-high 37 assists.
Mira Monte dominated the start of the third set, but Rancho Christian fought its way back to tie things 16-16. After taking a timeout, the Lions went on a 9-1 run to win the set.
Mira Monte fell behind 7-5 in Set 4 before winning 12 of the next 15 points to take control of things and clinch the historic victory.
"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the whole team," Rivera said. "It's not just one player. It's all of us together making history."
No. 8 Mira Monte d. No. 9 Temecula-Rancho Christian 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Mira Monte (32-5-1) Kills: Rivera 18, Hernandez 11, Corona 10; Blocks: Rivera 3, Hernandez 3; Assists: Bolanos 37; Digs: Perez 30, Vasquez 17, Rivera 16, Bolanos 10; Aces: Perez 4.
Rancho Christian (28-9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.