FRESNO - This isn’t Marcus Mota’s first rodeo.
The Stockdale senior has been one of the top boys cross country runners in the region since he stepped foot on campus in 2015.
So when Mota was smiling and going through his normal routine heading into the Central Section Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Thursday morning, he seemed destined to finish on top.
And that’s exactly what Mota did.
By edging out Damian Gavilan of Paso Robles by less than two seconds, Mota became the first two-time Division I champion since Blake Haney won titles in 2011 and 2013 for Stockdale.
“It feels amazing. Back-to-back titles,” Mota said. “I came here trying to defend and I accomplished my goal. I felt really relaxed. The only goal is to keep my posture up, stay relaxed and keep my head focused in the race. I think I accomplished it pretty well.”
Mota was in a three-way race with Gavilan and Clovis North’s Isaiah Galindo. He then took the lead right at the 1-mile mark and held on throughout.
“I started realizing this was going to be a good race,” Mota said. “Boy was I right. It was a good race right until the finish.”
Gavilan began to close the gap down the homestretch, but Mota’s lead was too far to overcome.
“Geez. Us three were just battling it out through the whole race,” Mota said. “It just felt amazing.”
Mota is still seeking his first state medal after finishing one spot from medal contention during his sophomore and junior seasons in track and field at the CIF State Championships. Mota has had consecutive seventh-place finishes in the 3,200, and finished 18th at the state cross country championships last fall.
“A state medal is definitely in sight,” Mota said. “It’s my goal. Once I know I feel prepared enough for state, my confidence is there.”
Ridgeview repeats in D-III, has high hopes for state
In the most dominating performance of the day, the Ridgeview boys cross country team repeated as the D-III team champions. Five Wolf Pack runners finished in the top 10.
Junior Alex Cuevas won the individual title in 15:40 and was followed to the finish line by three of his teammates, as the Wolf Pack filled up the top-four finishes.
Bryan Gaxiola finished second (15:42), followed by Ased Adus (16:00) and Gerardo Moreno (16:01), while Jonah Molina finished 10th in 16:21.
“This is a really big day. We were all looking forward to this day since the summer,” Cuevas said. “We wanted it all to pay off. We are Valley champs back-to-back. It feels really good.”
Ridgeview’s team title was the first of five on the day for Kern County programs, the best showing since the county won five titles in 2015.
Earlier in the day, PrepCalTrack.com released the latest state rankings with Ridgeview as the top team in D-III in California.
After a dominating race in the section finals for a second consecutive season, Ridgeview now has its sights set directly on state hardware.
“It felt great to have a preview of what’s going to happen next week,” Gaxiola said.
Ridgeview finished sixth in D-III last season and the D-III title at Mt. Sac Relays last month opened a lot of eyes for the program.
“I know it’s going to be pressure,” Adus said. “We work hard for it and we prepare and I hope it pays off.”
A win on Nov. 24 at the CIF State Cross Country Championships would be the first for a Bakersfield city program.
“If we finish it off like that, it's going to be amazing,” Gaxiola said. “It’s going to be something that’s going to be history for us. We are going to get to tell our kids and family in the future and brag that we are state champions. Hopefully it happens. As long as we give it our all, that’s all that matters."
• The girls D-I field has seen Clovis-Buchanan teammates Corie Smith and Meagan Lowe out in front all season, and that continued in the finals.
Smith cruised to a huge win in 17:15 — a personal-best this season — while Lowe finished second in 17:32.
But in the rest of the field, McFarland sophomore Hilda Gonzalez recorded a third place finish and bested her previous Woodward Park personal best in 18:27.
Despite McFarland missing out on a second consecutive D-I state bid as a team, finishing in fourth place, Gonzalez will advance.
• The Highland girls won the D-IV title, edging out Corcoran, 60-63. The Scots were led by sophomore Haley Ulloa, who finished second in 19:35. It’s the first section title in program history.
• Jacob Resendez finished second in the D-II boys race in 15:47 and Joseph Mikhail finished fifth (16:05). The two led Liberty to the team title, beating out San Luis Obispo 48-60. Ethan Jones also finished ninth for the Patriots in 16:28. It’s the first section title in boys cross country for Liberty.
• The Wasco girls won the D-III title, edging Morro Bay 67-86. Senior Sayra Raya led the way for the Tigers with a second-place finish in 19:36.
• Because of an issue with an email provided to coaches before the race, the West boys team was late to the starting line for the D-IV finals. But the Vikings prevailed, winning the team title with 77 points, besting second-place Lindsay by 39 points. Victor Chavez led the way for West with a second-place finish in 16:53.
Central Section Cross Country Championships
At Woodward Park, Fresno
5,000 meters
Boys
Division I
TEAM (top 3 advance)
1. Paso Robles 65. 2. Clovis North 72. 3. Clovis-Buchanan 85.
Locals: 6. Stockdale 174. 10. Centennial 253. 12. Bakersfield 289. 13. McFarland 331.
INDIVIDUAL
1. Mota, Stockdale, 15:25; 2. Gavilan, PR, 15:27; 3. Galindo, CN, 15:38; 4. Cortes, PR, 15:42; 5. Maher, Stockdale, 15:45; 6. Darnell, Visalia-Redwood, 15:58; 7. Brewer, Buch, 15:59; 8. Scruggs, PR, 16:00.23; 9. Ochoa, CN, 16:00.35; 10. Trujillo, Clovis, 16:02.
Locals: 18. Lakhotia, Centennial, 16:22; 21. Jones, Cent, 16:32.
D-II<
TEAM (top 2 advance)
1. Liberty 48. 2. San Luis Obispo 60.
Locals: 4 Highland. 16. Shafter 459.
INDIVIDUAL
1. Gonzalez, Atascadero, 15:46; 2. Resendez, Lib, 15:47; 3. Mendez, Porterville-Monache, 15:49; 4. Torres, Santa Maria, 15:54; 5. Mikhail, Lib, 16:05; 6. Speirs, SLO, 16:13; 7. Scurria, SLO, 16:15; 8. Yagers, Highland, 16:22; 9. Jones, Lib, 16:22; 10. Delacruz, Fresno-Bullard, 16:25.
Locals: 11. Hart, Lib, 16:28; 21. Duncan, Lib, 16:49; 23. Gutierrez, High, 16:52.
D-III
TEAM (top 2 advance)
1. Ridgeview 20. 2. Corcoran 105.
Locals: 5. Frontier 172. 7. Wasco 269. 10. Arvin 319. 11. Foothill 337. Golden Valley 342. 13. North 343. 20. East 514. 21. South 529. 22. Independence 530.
INDIVIDUAL
1. Cuevas, Ridge, 15:40; 2. Gaxiola, Ridge, 15:42; 3. Adus, Ridge, 16:00; 4. Moreno, Ridge, 16:01; 5. MacAreno, Tulare Union, 16:05; 6. Diaz, Nipomo; 7. Domingues, Santa Maria-St. Joseph, 16:10; 8. Banuelos, Fresno-Edison, 16:17; 9. Gomez, Corcoran, 16:19; 10. Molina, Ridge, 16:21.
Locals: 13. Johnson, Foothill, 16:32; 16. Rodriguez, East, 16:42; 22. Judkins, Frontier, 17:02; 25. Palma, Arvin, 17:05.
D-IV
TEAM (top 2 advance)
1. West 77. Lindsay 116.
Locals: 7. Tehachapi 256. 9. Garces 257. 10. Mira Monte 259. 11. Rosamond 267. 12. Kennedy 277. 16. Delano 368.
INDIVIDUAL
1. McFarlin, Coalinga, 16:45; 2. Chavez, West, 16:53; 3. Cisneros, Lindsay, 17:05; 4. Menezes, Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 17:09; 5. Cruz, Bishop, 17:11.68; 6. Garcia, SJM, 17:11.84; 7. Williams, Yosemite, 17:15; 8. Valencia, Coalinga, 17:21; 9. Bank, Garces, 17:24; 10. Espinoza, Kennedy, 17:26.
Locals: 11; Jimenez, West, 17:26; 15. Meyer, Rosamond, 17:31; 16. Ramos, Mira Monte, 17:31; 18. Sturckgow, Tehachapi, 17:40; 20. Chairez, West, 17:43; 21. Atwell, Rosamond, 17:45; 22. Guerrero, RFK, 17:49; 23. Duran, West, 17:51; 24. Jara, West, 17:54; 25. Guzman, MM, 17:56.
D-V
TEAM (top 2 advance)
1. Chowchilla 39. 2. California City 113.
Locals: 10. Frazier Mountain 234. 18. Desert 420. 19. Kern Valley 550.
INDIVIDUALS
1. Eggert, Chow, 17:05; 2. Schaap, Visalia-Central Valley Christian, 17:11; 3. Dystraka, CVC, 17:21; 4. Borba, Chow, 17:28; 5. Escamilla, Cal City, 17:33; 6. Wiebers, FM, 17:35; 7. Avila, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 17:36; 8. Sample, Cal City, 17:36; 9. Trefry, Lee Vining, 17:43; 10. Castaneda, Chow, 17:43.
Locals: 20. White, Desert, 18:31. 23. Turner, FM, 18:47.
Girls
Division I
TEAM (top 3 advance)
1. Buchanan 24. 2. Clovis West 92. 3. Madera South 96.
Locals: 4. McFarland 105. 8. Centennial 219. 9. Stockdale 245.
INDIVIDUAL
1. Smith, Buch, 17:15; 2. Lowe, Buch, 17:32; 3. Gonzalez, McFarland, 18:27; 4. Herrera, Clovis, 18:33; 5. Elliott, Buch, 18:56; 6. Aoki-Chance, CW, 18:59; 7. Jauegui, Buch, 19:02; 8. Montoya, MS, 19:06; 9. Hutchinson, Buch, 19:07; 10. Perez, CN, 19:11.
Locals: 17. Baytosh, Centennial, 19:24; 18. Salcedo, McF, 19:30; 22. Gonzales, McF, 19:30. 23. Staricka, Cent, 19:53.
D-II
TEAM (top 2 advance)
1. San Luis Obispo 24. 2. Porterville-Monache 106.
Locals: 9. Liberty 200. 10. Frontier 306. 13. Shafter 347. 15. North 403. 17. East 465.
INDIVIDUAL
1. Ford, Madera, 18:50; 2. Rubio, SLO, 19:18; 3. Grimm, SLO, 19:20; 4. Greenelsh, SLO, 19:25; 5. Livengood, Atascadero, 19:28; 6. Loff, Paso Robles, 19:31; 7. Manderino, SLO, 19:40; 8. Simard, SLO, 19:40; 10. Schultz, Visalia-Redwood, 19:51.
Locals: 16. Sanchez, Liberty, 20:13. 22. Palmgren, Lib, 20:24.
D-III
TEAM (top 2 advance)
1. Wasco 67. 2. Morro Bay 87.
Locals: 6. Foothill 230. 8. Ridgeview 264. 10. Independence 279. 15. Garces 309. 20. Delano 493.
INDIVIDUAL
1. Valles, Fresno-Sunnyside, 19:21; 2. S. Raya, Wasco, 19:36; 3. Gebrehiwot, Fresno-Hoover, 19:47; 4. Slover, Nipomo, 19:52; 5. McClish, MB, 19:53; 6. Renberg, Fresno-Edison, 19:55: 7. Dixon, Exeter, 20:01; 8. Guerra, SS, 20:15; 9. Murguia, Nipomo, 20:21; 10. Valdez, Wasco, 20:31.
Locals: 13. Arretche, Garces, 20:46; 18. C. Raya, Wasco, 21:06; 24. Sanchez, Wasco, 21:18.
D-IV
TEAM (top 3 advance)
1. Highland 60. 2. Corcoran 63. 3. Lindsay 67.
Locals: 5. Mira Monte 179. 9. Rosamond 274. 12. Bakersfield Christian 326. 13. Golden Valley 334. 16. Tehachapi 370.
INDIVIDUAL (top 14 not on top 3 teams advance)
1. Caesar, Lindsay, 18:16; 2. Ulloa, Highland, 19:35; 3. Burror, Bishop, 19:45; 4. Valdez, Corcoran, 19:54; 5. Fitt, Bishop, 19:58; 6. Stansberry, Oakhurst-Yosemite, 20:06; 7. Gonzalez, Hanford West, 20:23; 8. Magana, Corcoran, 20:26; 9. Guerrero, Corcoran, 20:36; 10. Amador, Lindsay, 20:37.
Locals: 11. Torrecillas, Highland, 20:39; 14. Gamon, Highland, 20:56; 17. Martinez, Highland, 21:30; 18. Coburn, Highland, 21:36; 20. Martinez, Mira Monte, 21:38.
D-V
TEAM (top 2 advance)
1. Liberty-Madera Ranchos 57. 2. Hanford-Sierra Pacific 61.
Locals: 5. Cal City 149. 7. Kennedy 159.
INDIVIDUAL
1. McCombs, LMR, 20:08; 2. Napier, LMR, 20:22; 3. Gleason, SJM, 20:46; 4. Avila, Fresno-Washington Union, 21:07; 5. Jimenez, Porterville-Summit, 21:23; 6. Howe, SP, 21:32; 7. Granados, Chowchilla, 21:52; 8. Cardosa, SJM, 21:54; 9. Ramirez, Parlier, 21:57; 10. Christiansen, Desert, 21:57.
Locals: 18. Carrasco, Cal City, 22:39; 19. Arceo, Kennedy, 22:51; 20. Clark, Desert, 22:56; 21. Gaudsmith, Kern Valley, 22:57; 22. D’amico, KV, 23:02.
