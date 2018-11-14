Marcus Mota knew coming into high school there would be big shoes to fill as a long distance runner at Stockdale.
And rightfully so.
Blake Haney, who is now in his final season as a cross country runner at the University of Oregon, left a legacy as a two-time Central Section cross country Division I champion and a three-time state champion in track and field.
Mota is gearing up to match Haney in one of those feats on Thursday at the Central Section Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno. Competition begins with the boys D-I race at 11 a.m. and concludes with the girls D-V race at 3:30.
Mota, the defending D-I champion, is the favorite to repeat again this season and leave his indelible mark.
“It would be really awesome if two boys from Stockdale can have two Valley titles to their names,” Mota said. “And the goal to see Blake’s times and hopefully exceed them.”
It won’t be easy. While Mota holds the top marks for D-I runners in section in the 3-mile and 5,000-meter races this season — ahead of Clovis North’s Isaiah Galindo — it was Galindo finishing third at the Stanford Invitational in 15 minutes, 15 seconds. That mark was ahead of Mota’s sixth place finish (15:24) at the prestigious race in the Bay Area.
A week later at the Asics Cross Country Invitational, Mota set a personal-best time at Woodward Park with a ninth-place finish at 15:22, which was 20 seconds faster than Galindo.
“It’s really exciting. I will have some good competition on Thursday,” Mota said. “It won’t be easy. Hopefully I will defend my title and get a PR with it.”
Since Stanford, Mota has been calculated and determined at each of his races, gearing up for what he hopes will be the biggest “statement” of his high school career.
“I didn’t run too much because I was concentrating on my training,” Mota said. “I was more concerned with the prestigious races. Now that the championship races are here, hopefully I can make a statement when it matters.”
Ridgeview seeking consecutive title
Last season, Austin Garcia won the D-III individual title and led Ridgeview to the team title. Garcia was the lone senior to graduate off that Wolf Pack team from a year ago.
Ridgeview seemed positioned and ready for a repeat and a stronger finish at the CIF State Cross Country Championship, where the Wolf Pack became the first Bakersfield boys program to medal as a team at state with a sixth-place finish.
This season, the Wolf Pack have been paced by junior Alex Cuevas. Injured in a car accident weeks before the 2017 season began, Cuevas is back at full strength and is joined by Ased Adus, Jonah Molina, Bryan Gaxiola and Gerardo Moreno to form one of the top D-III teams in the state.
The Wolf Pack are the No. 1-ranked team in the section for all divisions, according to Larry Lung’s Central California rankings.
McFarland seeking another state bid
While Clovis-Buchanan, the 2017 state runner-up in D-I, is the heavy favorite to once again win the section title, McFarland has staying power even with just 900 students on campus.
Led by sophomore Hilda Gonzalez, the 2017 BVarsity Girls Runners of the Year, the Cougars are ranked No. 2 in D-I and have a solid shot at advancing to state in D-I for the second consecutive season.
• Led by senior Joseph Mikhail, Liberty boys are the No. 1 ranked team in D-II and are seeking a section title with Highland ranked No. 2 coming into the championships.
• Sayra Raya has been one of the most consistent long distance runners in Kern County since her freshman year. Now as a senior, Raya leads Wasco into the championships as the No. 1-ranked team in girls D-III.
• Highland’s Haley Ulloa finished second in the D-IV finals last year as a freshman. This year Ulloa leads the way for the Scots, who are the top-ranked girls team in D-IV. Highland has never won a girls section title in cross country.
