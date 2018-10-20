There weren't many surprises as the Central Section volleyball playoffs were announced Saturday, but that doesn't mean one local program doesn’t have big reason to celebrate.
Mira Monte, coming off its first league title in the 10-year history of the program, is the lone Kern County No. 1 seed in the playoffs as the Lions secured the top seed in the Division IV bracket.
Mira Monte went 10-0 in the Southeast Yosemite League and heads into the playoffs with a 29-4-1 record. The Lions will host No. 16 Orange Cove at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
All first round matches are tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m.
The section finals will once again be a one-day, one-site affair at College of Sequoias in Visalia on Saturday, Nov. 3.
Liberty leads the way as three Kern County programs are top-8 seeds in the D-I playoffs.
For the second consecutive season, the Patriots are the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Fresno-Central and No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan. Central and Buchanan both went 9-1 in the Tri-River Athletic Conference, splitting the season series. Buchanan beat Liberty, 3-1, in the Patriots season opener.
Liberty will have a first round bye and will play the winner of No. 11 Clovis North at No. 6 Bakersfield High. No. 4 Garces, another D-I program, will host No. 13 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep in the first round.
Bakersfield Christian, a team that's played in five consecutive section championships and went 10-0 in the South Yosemite League, is the No. 3 seed in the D-II playoffs and will host No. 14 Atascadero. The Eagles won four consecutive section titles from 2013-16 in D-IV and D-III, and lost to Tulare-Mission Oak in the D-II finals in five sets last season.
Frazier Mountain is the No. 2 seed in D-V and will host No. 15 Trona in first round.
Central Section playoffs
First round matches are at 7 p.m. on Thursday
Division I
No. 9 Clovis at No. 8 Clovis East; No. 10 Centennial at No. 7 Arroyo Grande; No. 11 Clovis North at No. 6 Bakersfield; No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 Clovis West; No. 13 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep at No. 4 Garces
BYES: No. 1 Fresno-Central; No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan; No. 3 Liberty
D-II
No. 16 Lemoore at No. 1 Exeter; No. 15 Sanger at No. 2 Visalia-El Diamante; No. 14 Atascadero at No. 3 Bakersfield Christian; No. 13 Fresno-Bullard at No. 4 Templeton; No. 12 Tulare Union at No. 5 San Luis Obispo; No. 11 Tehachapi at No. 6 Visalia-Mt. Whitney; No. 10 Madera at No. 7 Porterville-Monache; No. 9 Visalia-Central Valley Christian at No. 8 Reedley
D-III
No. 16 Woodlake at No. 1 Oakhurst-Yosemite; No. 15 Tollhouse-Sierra at No. 2 Reedley; No. 14 East at No. 3 Santa Maria-Righetti; No. 12 Nipomo at No. 5 Tulare Western; No. 11 Morro Bay at No. 5 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial; No. 10 Highland at No. 7 Madera South; No. 9 Arvin at No. 8 Tulare-Mission Oak
D-IV
No. 16 Orange Cove at No. 1 Mira Monte; No. 15 Fowler at No. 2 Kingsburg; No. 14 Dos Palos at No. 3 Chowchilla; No. 13 Fresno at No. 4 Reedley-Immanuel; No. 12 McFarland at No. 5 Porterville; No. 11 Taft at No. 6 Strathmore; No. 10 Coalinga at No. 7 Liberty-Madera Ranchos; No. 9 Mendota at No. 8 Bishop
D-V
No. 16 Caruthers at No. 1 Fresno-Washington Union; No. 15 Trona at No. 2 Frazier Mountain; No. 14 Selma at No. 3 Orosi; No. 13 Immanuel Christian at No. 4 Hanford-Sierra Pacific; No. 12 Baker at No. 5 California City; No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Lemoore-Kings Christian; No. 10 Rosamond at No. 7 Delano; No. 9 Fresno Christian at No. 8 Kerman
