Mira Monte volleyball may not have had a single playoff win in program history entering this season but two rounds into this year’s Division IV Central Section playoffs, the Lions have yet to even drop a set. No. 1 Mira Monte beat No. 8 Bishop Union, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17 at home in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Lions will host No. 4 Reedley-Immanuel on Thursday in a semifinal matchup.
“It’s nice just to see goals that we set at the beginning of the year come to fruition,” Mira Monte head coach Jenae Long said. “They have the confidence in knowing that they can go far, but yet they stay humble, take it practice-by-practice, game-by-game, set-by-set.”
Junior middle blocker Emily Hernandez led the Lions with 11 kills. Senior Jennifer Corona added nine. Setter Angelina Bolanos tallied 30 assists and libero Samantha Perez had 12 digs, as did Esmeralda Vasquez.
Mira Monte improved to 31-4-1 overall. The Lions were the first team in Mira Monte's 10-year history to go undefeated in league play (10-0 SEYL).
“Everything is coming together at the right moment,” Long said. “Girls are playing with passion with heart. They go into each match not automatically thinking it’s a win under their belt. They compete point after point.”
