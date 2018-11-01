The postgame tears said it all.
The Mira Monte Lions saw their record breaking season come to an end Thursday night in a 3-1 loss to Reedley-Immanuel. The Eagles topped the Lions 25-10, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 in a Central Section Division IV semifinals match played at Mira Monte.
Tears flowed from the Lions’ sideline following the match, although not because of a subpar performance. It was a landmark year for Mira Monte volleyball, which won a team-record 31 matches, recorded the program’s first two playoff wins ever, and well exceeded expectations under second-year head coach Jenae Long.
“I came in as a new coach last year and they put their trust in me. They’re amazing, amazing girls. On the court, off the court. They’re funny, they listen to us, they respect us,” Long said to a handful of local media members following Thursday’s match. “They left it out on the court, they played their hearts out. There’s not a dry eye over there on that team right now.”
Mira Monte was the No. 1 seed in the D-IV bracket, and now has a 31-5-1 overall record following Thursday’s defeat. Immanuel, the No. 4 seed and defending D-IV Central Section champion, is 17-20 on the year and will advance to the section title game to face No. 3 Chowchilla.
“It was such an amazing season. Especially with the girls we played with. It was incredible,” said junior middle blocker Emily Hernandez. “We went so far, we made history at our school. The best season we ever had.”
The Lions got off to a slow start in Thursday's match, looking out of sync and out of rhythm in the opening set.
The second set was key, as Mira Monte held a seven point advantage that slipped away down the stretch as Immanuel went ahead 2-0.
“If we would have won the second set, it could have been a whole new ballgame,” Long pointed out. “But that is the what ifs, the shoulda, coulda, woulda.”
Still, the Lions didn’t quit. They bounced back to close out a hard-fought third set and competed in the fourth stanza, only to fall short.
“The fact that they dug deep. They found their grit, they found their momentum, they found their heart,” Long said. “They played like they knew this was going to be their last game.”
Long said the Eagles were the best team Mira Monte has faced all year. She added that Immanuel should have been seeded higher then their No. 4 ranking.
The Eagles were well-positioned all night, and the headliner on their attack was outside hitter Danielle Jefferies, who played with power throughout the contest.
Hernandez, a junior, was skilled around the net for the Lions. She led the way with 10 kills and seven blocks.
Samantha Perez had 24 digs while Yuliana Rivera had 23 of her own. Angelina Bolanos recorded 28 assists for Mira Monte.
