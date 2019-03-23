Bakersfield High junior Talia Mickelsen won the girls diving title at the Clovis West Invite in Fresno on Saturday with a score of 388.00. Mickelsen was the 2018 BVarsity All-Area Diver of the Year.
Emma Burgess of Frontier (345.90) came in second place while Karlee Taylor of Stockdale (331.25) was a fifth place finisher.
Joel Akey of Stockdale was the lone local who competed on the boys side. He finished in 11th place with a score of 300.45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.