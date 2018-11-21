Championship Week

Four Kern County football teams will take the field in Central Section championship games on Friday. Here's the matchups, all scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.:

Division I

No. 3 Liberty at No. 1 Fresno-Central

Division III

No. 2 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial

Division V

No. 3 Kennedy at No. 1 Shafter