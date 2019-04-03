The Foothill High School Hall of Fame will induct 12 new members during a banquet Saturday at Bakersfield Country Club.
Information regarding tickets is available at foothillhalloffame.org or by calling 599-2915. The event is open to the public.
Here are this year’s inductees:
Cody Colchado Jr., class of 1981
Inspirational and athletic achievement
Colchado played Trojan football, earning All-League honors his senior year despite having a severely limited field of vision. He went on to become a 30-time world champion in power lifting. In 2015 he was named the world’s strongest disabled man and was inducted into the Latino International Sports Hall of Fame.
Cecil Crowder, class of 1969
Wrestling, football
He made the varsity wrestling team for three years and was a two-year starter for the varsity football program. He made the High Point wrestler at the Cal Poly Divisional Championship and was voted Outstanding Wrestler. He attended college on a wrestling scholarship at Cal Poly SLO.
John NesSmith, class of 1985
Baseball
Named All-City Football as a linebacker in 1984 and All-City Baseball as a catcher in 1985. He was a two-time NAIA National Champion in baseball. John played professional baseball in the San Francisco Giants organization.
Stephen Newbrough M.D., class of 1968
Tennis
Newbrough was MVP of the varsity tennis team all four years. He was the No. 1 singles player at Bakersfield College and went undefeated in league play from 1968-70. After college he returned to Bakersfield, where he practiced medicine and became the Medical Director at the Center for Neuro Skills, one of the top rehabilitation facilities for traumatic brain injury in the country.
Dr. Joe Thompson, class of 1966
Professional achievement
Thompson was one of the most successful educators to ever graduate from Foothill High School. He was a starting linebacker on the 1965 SYL championship football team. Joe received his PhD in Educational Policy and Organization from UC Santa Barbara. He retired in 2011 after 40 years in public education as Assistant Superintendent of Instruction for Kern High School District.
Dorothy Morey
Contributor coach
Her contributions to Foothill athletics is without parallel. Morey coached the swim team from 1971-72, and sponsored and directed the Foothill color guard for 35 years. She often sowed and fitted the uniforms as well as most of the flags. Her relentless and generous efforts provided extracurricular opportunities for hundreds of students.
1981 Football Team
The 1981 Trojans went unbeaten in seven league games and then recorded a 21-0 victory over a tough Redwood team in the Valley playoffs. They also beat defending, and eventual Valley champion West High, 31-29 to end the Vikings' 17-game win streak.
Allan Galyan, class of 1969
Basketball
Galyan was MVP, All-City and All-SYL from 1966-69. He holds the record for most points scored in a single game with 42. Galyan went on to play Division-I basketball at Fresno State. He had a 30-year career as a Justice Department Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Vic Diaz, class of 1993
Football
Diaz is the All-Time passing leader in Foothill’s football history, with 3,828 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 18 wins over two years. He was first team All-Area and All-League as a senior quarterback. In a playoff game, Diaz led FHS in an aerial shootout with Valley champ Clovis. He went 18 for 28, for 321 yards and three touchdowns that night.
Stephen Baker, class of 1997
Football, soccer, tennis, golf
Stephen was selected Most Outstanding Senior Athlete at Foothill High School. He was named to the soccer All-League and All-Area teams, and was a tennis semifinalist in the South Yosemite League Tournament. He was golf All-Area Champion and CIF Valley Individual Qualifier. At Arizona State University he had a 70-yard punt return against Notre Dame.
Larrianne Tatman Setser Class of 1991
Track, cross country, soccer
She was a four-year varsity letter winner in cross country and four year state qualifier. Tatman was a four-year varsity letter winner in soccer as well and was a three-year varsity letter winner in track. She set the school record in the 300 as a freshman.
Greg Little, class of 1982
Football, baseball, wrestling
Vince Lombardi’s quote “Winners never quit and quitters never win,” perhaps best captures Greg’s attitude. He earned First Team All-City and All League linebacker honors. He went 10-0 in league play. Greg earned a total of seven varsity letters on the football field. He also excelled in wrestling and baseball. He attended Porterville College where he was player of the month and team captain.
