The McFarland girls basketball team kept its state title pursuit intact, topping No. 8 Sun Valley-Village Christian 65-56 on Thursday in the CIF Division III State Girls Basketball quarterfinals.
The No. 1-seeded Cougars (29-5) move on to the Division III semifinals to host No. 5 San Diego-Serra at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Cougars closed Thursday's game on a 14-3 run. Head coach Johnny Samaniego said the difference down the stretch was free throws — Village Christian put the Cougars on the line and McFarland took advantage.
“If we can finish off every game that way, that would be a blessing,” Samaniego said.
Kathy Rodriguez had a big night for the Cougars, scoring 21 points and pulling down 20 rebounds. Neli Diaz added 20 points for McFarland while Julie Hernandez had five points and 10 rebounds.
McFarland will look to keep the momentum going into the D-III CIF semis.
“We’re blessed to be the No. 1 seed, be here at home,” Samaniego said. “We have to play our type of game. It’s the team that wants it more, that’s going to lay it’s heart out, that will come out victorious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.