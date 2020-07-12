It’s been quite a whirlwind for Erica McCall the past 72 hours or so.
It all started around 8 p.m. Friday night when the former Ridgeview High and Stanford basketball star received a phone call from her agent advising her that the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream were interested in signing her to a contract.
An hour later, Atlanta head coach Nikki Collen called, setting in motion a frenzied set of circumstances that landed McCall more than 3,000 miles away for the next chapter of her basketball career.
“I was so excited,” said McCall, who was waived by the Indiana Fever in May following a three-year career. When my agent called, me and my mom were actually watching Hamilton and I turned to her and said ‘please pray that he has great news.” As soon as he told me I was jumping up and down and so excited. It’s something I’ve been waiting for these past three, four months now. It’s been a long journey, so I was really excited. Really excited.”
After a celebratory facetime call with her father, CSUB women’s basketball coach Greg McCall, and sister DeWanna Bonner who plays for the Connecticut Sun, McCall began to pack to head to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla, the temporary host to the WNBA’s upcoming 22-game schedule.
She took a noon flight on Saturday from Meadows Field to Dallas, and following an hour layover, flew to Orlando. Another hour drive had her in Bradenton by midnight.
“It’s been a great 48 to 72 hours,” McCall said. “It’s been a quick turnaround, but there’s been a lot of love and support. It’s been great. I’m super grateful for everyone in Bakersfield that’s been cheering me on from the beginning. It’s a really exciting time for me.”
Upon arrival, an exhausted McCall wasn’t sure what to expect.
“I got there and I kind of didn’t know what was going to happen,” McCall said. “I just went to sleep and kept my phone on loud. And then everybody from Atlanta started texting and calling to let me know what’s going on.”
The first point of business is safety. As part of the league’s COVID-19 quarantine, McCall will be sequestered in her room until Wednesday. Meals and daily coronavirus tests will be brought to her room each day. If all goes well, she will be able to leave her room for testing and workouts, but must return to her room through Saturday.
“That’s going to be my life for the next few days,” McCall said. So that’s the quarantine life again. But after that, I should be pretty free. It’s not really like a bubble. Of course they control who comes in and out, but you don’t feel like you’re trapped inside or anything. I haven’t been outside since I’ve been here, but I have a pretty good view of what it looks like and I’ve talked to a few of my friends that are playing here. It’s kind of like a campus, like at school with the closed gate and stuff like that.”
With the WNBA season set to start July 25, McCall is eager to get cleared to practice.
“It will be great to get a week under my belt,” McCall said. “It’s important for me to get to play with the team, getting the plays down and stuff.”
She’s also hoping to have an opportunity to showcase her talents, something she struggled to do in Indiana because of limited playing time.
“I feel like it could be a better fit for me just with their playing style,” McCall said. “I’m a player that is very energetic and likes to run a lot, and that’s what Atlanta likes to do. Actually when the coach called me and told me that they’re looking for pace and she knows that I’m a player that knows all about that. So I think I’ll be a great fit here.
“I’m not really too sure what my role will be. I’m just happy to be here and I’m happy to do anything they need me to do. Whatever that is, I’ll do it. I’m just happy to be back and playing basketball again.”
