After a 24-year absence from the state tournament, Centennial girls soccer coach Tom Ferralli was looking forward to seeing his girls compete against the best competition in California.
He got his wish, as one of the top players in the state ended the Golden Hawks' season in heartbreaking fashion.
UCLA commit Isabel Loza tied the game with 13:30 to play in regulation, then won it in the final two minutes of overtime, as fifth-seeded La Mirada (19-6-3) rallied to beat No. 4 Centennial 2-1 in the opening round of the CIF Division 2 Southern California Regional Tuesday night.
A 12th-minute goal by Maya Varela gave Centennial a 1-0 lead at the half, but aside from a few good looks to close the first half, the Golden Hawk offense struggled to get anything going from that point on.
Led by goalie Juliana Alexander, who'd pitched seven consecutive shutouts coming in, Centennial kept the Matador offense down for much of the game, but didn't have an answer for when Loza found herself alone in the open field.
She raced free to tie the game late in regulation. Then, just moments after a teammate saw a potential winning shot hit off both the crossbar and right post, Loza used her speed to get around the Centennial defense again, where she got a one-on-one opportunity and sent the winner just past the outstretched arms of Alexander.
"She's going to UCLA for a reason," Ferralli said of Loza. "(She's) a special player."
One reason for the struggles of the Centennial (18-5-3) offense was the absence of its own Division-I player in Mia Gangle. The Cal State Bakersfield commit missed the game after suffering a quad injury in the section final.
Despite the disappointing ending, the mood wasn't sour on the Golden Hawks sideline after the game, as players and coaches seemed excited to have had the opportunity to hang the school's first section championship banner in over two decades.
"It's been 24 years, so we're literally history," Ferralli said. "We got to rewrite it this year. The goal was to get to Valley. This is just a little extra that puts a smile on your face just to have that opportunity.
"And we played with the best. That's really what it's comes down to at this point. You're playing with the best in the state and we're just proud for the effort we put in."
